Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contemporary Pediatrics® Releases “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 Infection” Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

To date, the webinar has received nearly 2,000 registrants, emphasizing health care professionals’ widespread need for resources surrounding the emerging pediatric manifestations of COVID-19.

Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform featuring clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians and other pediatric health care providers, recently released the webinar “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 infection.” The live webinar, which generated 1,369 attendees, is now available on demand.

Initial studies surrounding the growing COVID-19 pandemic illustrated milder indications in children. However, there has been a recent spike, with more than 200 children across 25 states and the District of Columbia developing confirmed and suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome children (MIS-C). Most cases tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or antibodies for the virus.

As the number of MIS-C cases continues to increase, so does concern surrounding the proper course of action for those treating these patients. To date, the webinar has received nearly 2,000 registrants, underscoring the widespread need for resources surrounding the emerging pediatric manifestations of the new coronavirus.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, understanding the ramifications of the presentation of this disease in children is absolutely pertinent,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics®. “Through this educational webinar, we hope to inform health care professionals and parents alike, providing the tools they need to remain vigilant of the symptoms associated with MIS-C .”

The webinar is moderated by Contemporary Pediatrics® editor-in-chief Tina Q. Tan, M.D., FAAP, FIDSA, FPIDS. The program also features two panelists and infectious diseases experts, Stanford T. Shulman, M.D., and Leonard R. Krilov, M.D. Throughout the 60-minute webinar, the panelists discuss all facets of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19, including its presentation, how it affects children and treatment options.

“The impressive number of registrants generated by this webinar demonstrates clinicians’ unmet need for information about this unexpected cascade of symptoms that suddenly appear in otherwise healthy children who may have been exposed to COVID-19 weeks earlier,” said Catherine M. Radwan, managing editor of Contemporary Pediatrics®. “The guidance presented by these experts in infectious diseases will help pediatric health care providers recognize MIS-C at the onset so that they can manage and treat patients with MIS-C most effectively.”

To view the on-demand recording of the “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 Infection,” click here.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted and practical information to enhance their care of children. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies and sensible practice management tips that pediatricians can apply immediately. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pFERONIA INC. : Announces Appointment of E&Y as Independent Financial Advisor
AQ
12:51pWelney Plc - Appointment of Adviser
PR
12:48pRENAULT : No major conditions on Renault's state-backed loan, chairman says
RE
12:48pCORELOGIC : Home prices increase 1.4 percent in April
AQ
12:48pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : 2020 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summary
AQ
12:48pBike new york celebrates world bicycle day with new online resource hub
GL
12:48pCharles Schwab Says 'Schwab Stock Slices' Now Available to Clients
DJ
12:47pAlpha Capital Partners Hires Senior Jefferies Investment Banker
GL
12:46pEQUIFAX : to Provide Investor Update
PR
12:46pComputational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024 | High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group