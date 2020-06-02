Contemporary Pediatrics® Releases “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 Infection” Webinar

To date, the webinar has received nearly 2,000 registrants, emphasizing health care professionals’ widespread need for resources surrounding the emerging pediatric manifestations of COVID-19.

Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform featuring clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians and other pediatric health care providers, recently released the webinar “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 infection.” The live webinar, which generated 1,369 attendees, is now available on demand.

Initial studies surrounding the growing COVID-19 pandemic illustrated milder indications in children. However, there has been a recent spike, with more than 200 children across 25 states and the District of Columbia developing confirmed and suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome children (MIS-C). Most cases tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or antibodies for the virus.

As the number of MIS-C cases continues to increase, so does concern surrounding the proper course of action for those treating these patients. To date, the webinar has received nearly 2,000 registrants, underscoring the widespread need for resources surrounding the emerging pediatric manifestations of the new coronavirus.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve, understanding the ramifications of the presentation of this disease in children is absolutely pertinent,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics®. “Through this educational webinar, we hope to inform health care professionals and parents alike, providing the tools they need to remain vigilant of the symptoms associated with MIS-C .”

The webinar is moderated by Contemporary Pediatrics® editor-in-chief Tina Q. Tan, M.D., FAAP, FIDSA, FPIDS. The program also features two panelists and infectious diseases experts, Stanford T. Shulman, M.D., and Leonard R. Krilov, M.D. Throughout the 60-minute webinar, the panelists discuss all facets of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19, including its presentation, how it affects children and treatment options.

“The impressive number of registrants generated by this webinar demonstrates clinicians’ unmet need for information about this unexpected cascade of symptoms that suddenly appear in otherwise healthy children who may have been exposed to COVID-19 weeks earlier,” said Catherine M. Radwan, managing editor of Contemporary Pediatrics®. “The guidance presented by these experts in infectious diseases will help pediatric health care providers recognize MIS-C at the onset so that they can manage and treat patients with MIS-C most effectively.”

To view the on-demand recording of the “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A New Wrinkle in COVID-19 Infection,” click here.

