Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2019-2023 | Advanced and Sophisticated Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the content delivery network (CDN) security market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005471/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the content delivery network (CDN) security market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the content delivery network (CDN) security market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advanced and sophisticated threats have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, system integration and interoperability issues might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Media and entertainment
  • Retail
  • IT and telecommunication
  • Public sector
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30908

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our content delivery network (CDN) security market report covers the following areas:

  • Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Size
  • Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Trends
  • Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies proliferation of mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market growth during the next few years.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the content delivery network (CDN) security market, including some of the vendors such as Akamai Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom, Microsoft and Symantec Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the content delivery network (CDN) security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist content delivery network (CDN) security market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the content delivery network (CDN) security market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content delivery network (CDN) security market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pTEB BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pUFU publish results from Winter Fair dairy questionnaire
PU
12:09pMSC Enhances Its East-West Network
PU
12:06pGARTNER : Says Less Than 50% of Sales Leaders and Sellers Have High Confidence in Forecasting Accuracy
AQ
12:06pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pIs Analytics the New Protagonist for Food Safety? | Quantzig's Recent Blog Lists the Benefits of Analytics in the Food Industry
BU
12:06pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sexual Harassment
BU
12:04pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : PDMR Dealing
PU
12:04pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:03pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Welcomes Barbaro, DeMartino & Tucker Group with $194 Million in Assets; The three-advisor team was attracted to "Ameriprise's unwavering focus on financial planning"
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group