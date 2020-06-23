Log in
Content Management Software Company Content Catalyst Announces New Brand Identity and Website

06/23/2020 | 06:11am EDT

New branding reflects the company’s mission to become the first-choice content workflow system for analysts

Today, Content Catalyst Ltd, a privately owned software company based in Leeds, announces a rebrand and unveiling of a new corporate website (contentcatalyst.com) focused on content delivery and management solutions for market analysts and business information providers.

Until now, the company has traded as Publish Interactive which reflects the company’s strong presence in the B2B publishing sector.

Founder, Daniel Lord, said: “This rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution from providing a publisher-only content solution to offering a SaaS for market analysts to better manage and use their research content”.

The Content Catalyst logo brings a sharp new visual identity characterising the brand as both innovative and professional. The seven grey and seven blue interconnecting bars symbolise synergy between creators of business and market content and consumers of such insight. The brand’s new typeface and colours emphasise the company’s professional approach when working with customers to provide a reliable, business critical, software platform for high-value research.

As well as a new graphic identity the company has a new tagline; Create, Discover and Share. “The tagline reflects our vision to empower people in business to effortlessly discover, build on and distribute the best of what the knowledge industry creates,” said Marketing Director, Edwin Bailey. “By becoming Content Catalyst, we not only retain over 17 years of history and reputation, but we also move forward to ensure we succeed in our mission of building great workflow experiences for analysts,” he added.

In April 2020, the company received backing from Innovate UK to further develop its software capabilities with a grant to part-fund an R&D project into using AI to accelerate the identification and extraction of business intelligence data.

Commenting on the new brand, Mitali Mookerjee, Managing Director said, “Content Catalyst is a solid base from which we can grow our software business in the years to come. Our aim is to be the first choice of content workflow software for analysts working in business”.


© Business Wire 2020
