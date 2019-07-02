Log in
Contentful : Earns ISO 27001 Certification, Boosts Security Safeguards

07/02/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Leading headless CMS platform earns certification, demonstrating its commitment to enterprise-grade information security

Contentful, the leading content infrastructure provider for enterprises, today announced that it is the first pure-play headless CMS to achieve certification under ISO 27001, a leading international standard that details the best practices for information security management systems.

ISO 27001 ensures that companies reach vital threshold for the security of their own and customers’ data. This means that information security processes are solid, and one can trust that the certified company is doing all that it can to secure its business, which enables customers to trust the service provider as they work together to drive business growth.

Compliance efforts kicked off in late 2017, as Contentful has been ensuring enterprise-grade security processes and applying them to the whole business. With certification, Contentful has security policies that standardize how the company approaches information security by establishing processes ensuring that employees can analyze security risks in an educated manner. Decision-making processes are also improved and Contentful has the flexibility to evolve with changing risk landscapes.

“Security is a top priority for Contentful and our customers. This certification is one more safeguard we’ve secured to support our customers’ continued success,” said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and co-founder of Contentful. “As the only pure-play headless CMS with ISO 27001 certification, we enable our customers to run mission-critical campaigns and business functions on our platform with the assurance that they’re backed by the highest level of security and reliability.”

Customers can use Contentful’s certificate as evidence to their own security compliance requirements such as ISO 27001, and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Contentful customers are also assured that the platform’s security program is mature, and that Contentful is prepared to manage security incidents and emergencies.

Additional Information

ABOUT CONTENTFUL

Contentful provides the essential content infrastructure for digital products and experiences, making content accessible via APIs and editable in an intuitive web app. Companies including Spotify, Red Bull Music Academy, Xoom/Paypal, Lenovo, Nike and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/


© Business Wire 2019
