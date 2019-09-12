Log in
Contentful : Launches New Optimizely Application That Enhances the Content Delivery Process to Drive Great Digital Experiences

09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

New application enables developers to build content experimentation directly into Contentful’s content infrastructure

Contentful, the leading enterprise headless CMS provider, today announced the release of a new Optimizely application, which allows developers to build content experimentation into Contentful, enabling faster experimentation and more efficient content delivery.

The new application allows marketers to test critical marketing content without leaving Contentful. This enables more and faster content experimentation, resulting in increased customer conversions and improved customer experiences.

“Time is money for all digital products and experiments. Contentful takes pride in helping customers deliver great experiences quickly, and the new Optimizely application will only make this even more possible,” said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and co-founder of Contentful. “Not having to leave the Contentful platform to create and run content experiments will give our customers yet another competitive advantage when it comes to the speed, agility and flexibility of the types of content they can deliver.”

The Optimizely app removes hurdles for users by integrating the two products so practitioners can focus on the creation and testing of great content instead of configuration. Experimentation with variables like branding, messaging and user experience is critical to boosting customer conversions, driving more revenue. The new application also minimizes context switching and mistakes by reducing manual copying. It adds content variations to reference fields, assigns content variations to experiments and monitors experimentation status.

“Successful brands integrate experimentation throughout the customer journey to ensure they maximize every digital touchpoint to drive engagement, increase advocacy and grow their businesses,” said Byron Jones, director of product at Optimizely. “Our latest collaboration with Contentful makes it even easier and more efficient for marketers to use data-driven decision making to scale their experimentation programs and eliminate the guesswork to deliver the best digital experience for their customers.”

The Optimizely application also makes it easier for users to supercharge their experiments with structured content by connecting it with Contentful. Users can ask the Optimizely platform to select a variation based on targeting criteria, which allows them to pick matching content from Contentful.

Contentful and Optimizely have a history of collaborating on technical projects to improve content management. Last September, Contentful joined forces with Optimizely to help form The Digital Experiences Stack (DXS), a group dedicated to creating a cohesive way for companies to use best-in-category technologies to deliver digital products. The companies also collaborated to build a modernized marketing software stack earlier this year to fuel deeper experimentation and personalization processes.

The new Optimizely application for Contentful is available as a public beta for enterprise customers starting today, via the Contentful web app. For more information, visit the documentation here.

Additional Information

About Contentful

Contentful provides the essential content infrastructure for digital products and experiences, making content accessible via APIs and editable in an intuitive web app. Companies including Spotify, Red Bull Music Academy, Xoom/Paypal, Lenovo, Nike and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

About Optimizely

Optimizely’s leading platform offers a complete set of digital experience optimization technologies, including AI-powered personalization and experimentation, which encompasses A/B testing, multivariate testing, and server-side testing. We take out the guesswork to enable brands to deliver relevant experiences driven by data. The world’s greatest brands choose Optimizely to win and compete in the digital economy, including Gap, StubHub, IBM, The Wall Street Journal, and many more.


© Business Wire 2019
