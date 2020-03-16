Context Summits Announces CEO Transition

Ron Biscardi Will Step Down from Summits and Context Family Network to Pursue New Opportunities

Eric Noll and John Culbertson, Context Capital Partners CEO and President, Will Assume Senior Leadership Roles

Context Capital Partners, LP announced today that Ron Biscardi, CEO of Context Summits, Context Family Network (CFN) and Partner of Context Capital Partners, will be leaving his positions to pursue other opportunities. Eric Noll, CEO of Context Capital Partners, will take on the additional role of CEO of Context Summits and CFN and will be assisted by John Culbertson, President and CIO of Context Capital Partners.

Commenting on this announcement, Context Capital Partners’ CEO, Eric Noll, stated, “Ron, as a co-founder of Context and driving force of our Summits and Family Network businesses, will be greatly missed as the inspirational and enthusiastic leader and innovator he is. Context remains committed to bringing innovation and excellence to the alternative investment industry through our investment solutions, event series and SaaS businesses.”

John Culbertson, President and CIO of Context Capital Partners, said, “Ron established a great foundation for the continued growth of Context Summits and Context 365. Our team is looking forward to continuing that great work and growth that we have established for Context 365 and our flagship Context Summits Events and we are looking forward to Miami 2021.”

Mr. Biscardi has served as a founding member and the company’s Chief Executive Officer since November 2019. He had previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Context Capital Partners since 2005.

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations, and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com.

About Context Summits

As the leading producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators, and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com.

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community. For more details, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/context365/.

Context Family Network

Context Family Network ("CFN") is a global movement to unite affluent families and their executives with like-minded peers in safe environments dedicated to cultivating personal growth and catalyzing new leadership and philanthropy.

Context Family Network members will have exclusive access to curated topical forums, roundtables, intimate dinners, and community-building events that generate immediate relationships between families. For more details, please visit: www.contextfn.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005848/en/