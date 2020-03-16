Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Context Summits Announces CEO Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Ron Biscardi Will Step Down from Summits and Context Family Network to Pursue New Opportunities

Eric Noll and John Culbertson, Context Capital Partners CEO and President, Will Assume Senior Leadership Roles

Context Capital Partners, LP announced today that Ron Biscardi, CEO of Context Summits, Context Family Network (CFN) and Partner of Context Capital Partners, will be leaving his positions to pursue other opportunities. Eric Noll, CEO of Context Capital Partners, will take on the additional role of CEO of Context Summits and CFN and will be assisted by John Culbertson, President and CIO of Context Capital Partners.

Commenting on this announcement, Context Capital Partners’ CEO, Eric Noll, stated, “Ron, as a co-founder of Context and driving force of our Summits and Family Network businesses, will be greatly missed as the inspirational and enthusiastic leader and innovator he is. Context remains committed to bringing innovation and excellence to the alternative investment industry through our investment solutions, event series and SaaS businesses.”

John Culbertson, President and CIO of Context Capital Partners, said, “Ron established a great foundation for the continued growth of Context Summits and Context 365. Our team is looking forward to continuing that great work and growth that we have established for Context 365 and our flagship Context Summits Events and we are looking forward to Miami 2021.”

Mr. Biscardi has served as a founding member and the company’s Chief Executive Officer since November 2019. He had previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Context Capital Partners since 2005.

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations, and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com.

About Context Summits

As the leading producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators, and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com.

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community. For more details, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/context365/.

Context Family Network

Context Family Network ("CFN") is a global movement to unite affluent families and their executives with like-minded peers in safe environments dedicated to cultivating personal growth and catalyzing new leadership and philanthropy.

Context Family Network members will have exclusive access to curated topical forums, roundtables, intimate dinners, and community-building events that generate immediate relationships between families. For more details, please visit: www.contextfn.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pVILLAGE INN : Restaurants Remain Open in Illinois Providing Curbside and To-Go Services in Compliance With Government Mandate
BU
05:57pLOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation – FLR
GL
05:56pHill International Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
GL
05:55pSOUTH32 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
05:55pCORE LABORATORIES : Lab Announces Reduced Dividend and Expansion of Cost Reduction Initiates
PU
05:54pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:54pWoodbridge Liquidation Trust Announces Trading Symbol and Intent to Apply to Depository Trust Company for Direct Registration System Services
BU
05:54pOregon Banks Proactively Address Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
BU
05:53pRING ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pAMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group