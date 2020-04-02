Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ContextVision presents Annual Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

STOCKHOLM – April 2, 2020 – Please find ContextVision’s Annual Report 2019 attached. The report can also be found on the company’s website: www.contextvision.se

Printed copies of the report will be distributed upon request by e-mail: shareholderinfo@contextvision.com

For inquiries, please contact CFO Ann-Charlotte Linderoth
E-mail: ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se

###

About ContextVision
ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care. 

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
02:17aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA : Announces the Closing of its Share Exchange Agreement with Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. for the Divestment of its wholly-owned Subsidiary Relief Therapeutics SA
BU
02:16aPALACE CAPITAL : COVID-19 and dividend update
PU
02:16aHILL & SMITH : Board Appointment
PU
02:16aVOLUTION : COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
02:16aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : AGM and EGM Update
PU
02:16aLAND SECURITIES : Update on the impact of Coronavirus
PU
02:16aVOLGA GAS : Production report for march 2020
PU
02:16aTOFANE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ITS NEXT ACQUISITION : NOS International Carrier Services
BU
02:16aSmall NJ Biotech Firm, BioAegis Therapeutics, Accelerating Multiple Clinical Trial Submissions for Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
3CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
5NEWMONT CORPORATION : NEWMONT : Following New Government Restrictions in Mexico, Newmont Safely Ramping Down P..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group