Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ContextVision stock-based incentive program - share transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Stockholm, May 6, 2020

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation has sold and purchased shares in ContextVision AB in accordance with the rules related to the foundation.

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation has sold 30,500 shares on April 28, at an average price of 120 NOK/share, in accordance with the rules related to the foundation. The sold shares were originally purchased in 2015, and according to the rules they must be sold after a period of 3 full calendar years, the year of purchase thereby not included. The net contribution after tax deductions, will be paid out to the employees.

The company achieved important goals during 2019 related to sales and new customers within the core business of image enhancement. As a result, SEK 329,000 were allocated to the foundation, and after tax deduction SEK 264,767 were transferred to the foundation. The foundation thereafter purchased 2,030 shares during the period April 30 – May 5, at the average price of 134,60 NOK/share.

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation's total ownership after the transactions is now 30,610 shares.

Background:

In 2011, the board and management of ContextVision decided to introduce an incentive program through the creation of a profit-sharing foundation for its employees.
The program is intended to streamline the focus and efforts of all employees by allocating a part of the company's net profits to a foundation that, in turn, will use the allocated funds to purchase ContextVision's common stock on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Senior management and the board of directors will each year formulate a number of operational and strategic targets to be achieved during the coming fiscal year.
According to the rules of the foundation, the shares bought each year will be kept for a period of 3 full calendar years. After that period, the shares will be sold and funds (less tax) will be paid to the employees.

For further information, please contact CFO Ann-Charlotte Linderoth,
e-mail: ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Dubai Insurance Company (PSC)
BU
10:56aSTERLING TRADING TECH : Names Freddy Zainal as Director of Business Development
BU
10:55aDr. Colin Chinn, Former Joint Staff Surgeon, Joins Humanetics Medical Advisory Board
BU
10:54aCCOs shine during an otherwise dark period in human history
PU
10:54aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2020 Earnings Release​
PU
10:54aVEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
10:54aSHAWCOR ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 AT 9 : 00am ET
AQ
10:53aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES : eMBMS with ENENSYS' Middleware enabled in Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2
AQ
10:52aPREMIER INC. : Puts Unmatched Insights at Clinicians' Fingertips with Launch of Perinatal Quality Dashboard
BU
10:52aOil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls after Prices Double
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
5HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group