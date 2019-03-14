Contextual Genomics : Names Michael Ball as Chief Executive Officer

Contextual Genomics, a leading Canadian cancer genomics company,
announced today that its Board of Directors has named Michael Ball as
Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ball was previously Global Vice President
Commercial, Informatics, at Illumina, a market leader in the genomics
industry. Prior to Illumina, Mr. Ball was the CEO of GenoLogics Life
Sciences Software, a leading provider of informatics solutions for
clinical genomics and precision medicine.
“Following a comprehensive global search, the Board believes that
Michael is the right leader to take Contextual Genomics to the next
stage of its growth,” said Chris Wagner, Chairman of Contextual
Genomics’ Board of Directors. “With the ongoing commercial success of
Contextual Genomics’ solid biopsy, FIND IT™, the recent release of its
liquid biopsy, FOLLOW IT™, and the ongoing development of the advanced
data and informatics platform that underpins our product offering,
Contextual Genomics is at an exciting point in its development where it
can rapidly increase the commercial adoption of its products and broaden
its impact on improving cancer treatment. Michael’s unique mix of an
in-depth understanding of the genomics and informatics space, and his
extensive and impressive track record of success in growing companies in
a highly competitive sector, make him the right candidate to lead
Contextual Genomics to the next stage of its development. I along with
the entire Board am confident in Michael’s ability to work alongside our
team to realize the potential that Contextual Genomics and its products
offer to cancer patients.”
Mr. Ball has more than 30 years of industry experience leading worldwide
sales and business development teams, including over 15 years in the
genomics and informatics space. Formerly, Mr. Ball was the CEO of
GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, where he led the company from
pre-revenue through to commercialization and sale to Illumina in 2015.
At Illumina, Mr. Ball led the global commercial informatics team,
guiding the development of its commercial strategy, the growth of the
team and its integration with the other divisions of Illumina. Under his
leadership, Illumina built a global presence in the informatics space.
In addition to his commercial experience, Mr. Ball is also a director of
the Canary Foundation, a Palo Alto based non-profit dedicated to the
early detection of cancer.
“Some of the most exciting innovations in cancer care are occurring in
the field of genomics, liquid biopsy and informatics. Contextual
Genomics is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these
disciplines,” said Michael Ball. “The foundation for success in any
company is the quality of the team, and the depth of knowledge and
talent within Contextual Genomics is extraordinary. I look forward to
building upon Contextual Genomics’ current success, and bringing this
unique solution to cancer patients around the globe.”
About Contextual Genomics (www.contextualgenomics.com):
Contextual Genomics develops cost-effective and clinically actionable
molecular tests that guide diagnosis and treatment of cancer. These
customized tests are offered by our partner laboratories around the
world with Contextual Genomics conducting cloud-based bioinformatics
services via a SaaS model. The collection of data via this robust
network of partners and the use of machine-learning tools allows
Contextual Genomics to improve patient care through improved clinical
trial enrolment and new treatment algorithms. Contextual Genomics is
founded and managed by global leaders in cancer medicine and
bioinformatics, who have unparalleled expertise in cancer genomics and
the clonal evolution of cancer.
About Contextual Genomics’ Products:
The FIND IT™ and FOLLOW IT™ cancer panels are multiplex, next-
generation sequencing genomic assays designed for rapid deployment into
labs around the world. Both FIND IT™ and FOLLOW IT™ evaluate the
mutation status of tumour DNA (FIND IT™ for solid tumours; FOLLOW IT™
for cell-free circulating tumour DNA in plasma) at 146
well-characterized positions, identifying the somatic mutations that
have the greatest potential to impact treatment decisions. QUALITY
NEXUS™ is a quality control system embedded into all FIND IT™ and FOLLOW
IT™ assays and into Contextual Genomics’ cloud-based analysis engine.
FIND IT™ and FOLLOW IT™ physician reports provide clear information on
test interpretation and linkages to current therapeutic options.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not based
on historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results,
events or developments to be materially different from those expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
