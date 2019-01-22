Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. : Receives New Patent for the Process for the Fabrication of Dental Restorations

Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. (DBA Continental Dental Laboratories)
today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has
issued the company exclusive patent rights.
U.S. Patent 10,182,895 covers the technology and application behind
gelcasting zirconia restorations without the need for machinable
pre-sintered zirconia blocks. With this patented technique, it’s
possible to say good bye to traditional zirconia pucks, disks, blocks,
burs, and milling machines. Dental restorations are created by preparing
a hydrocolloid mold for such dental appliances as crowns and bridges. A
slurry of powdered zirconia is prepared and gelcast in the hydrocolloid
mold.
Using this patented method, zirconia restorations are achieved through
the gelcasting of zirconia into the desired mold/shape/restoration.
There is no issue with toxicity for the doctor or patient. The final
restoration is then sintered to complete the finished device. Further,
with this process there is significantly less material zirconia waste
because there is no grinding and less block waste compared to machinable
pre-sintered blocks.
“We believe the application for this technology is unlimited and spans
multiple industries. There is potential for development of uses beyond
dental devices. Gelcasted zirconia can be used to fabricate dental
restorations, medical prosthetics, and virtually anything, any size, any
shape without the need for milling machines, burs, and zirconia blocks.”
said Jerry Doviack, CDT and Founder of Continental Dental Lab. “It could
be a game-changer, and the market opportunity for zirconia prosthetics
is growing exponentially worldwide”
About Continental Dental Ceramics:
Established in 1970, Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. is a full-service
dental laboratory that provides services to dentists and health care
facilities nationwide. The company specializes in custom dental
restorations such as crowns, bridges, dentures, implants and orthodontic
appliances.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements or information
about Continental Dental’s operating results and business prospects that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not
purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements
include, but are not limited to, statements about Continental Dental’s
plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other
characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally
identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends,"
"plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar
expressions. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in
their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these
forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors the Company’s actual results
could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. disclaims
any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and
claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements
contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act).
For more information, please contact kchamberlain@continentaldental.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005010/en/