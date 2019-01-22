Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. : Receives New Patent for the Process for the Fabrication of Dental Restorations

Say goodbye to zirconia pucks, disks, blocks, burs, and milling machines

Patented new technology revolutionizes the medical & dental industry, by using a liquid (gelcasted) zirconia to fabricate dental restorations, prosthetics, and more with virtually unlimited applications.

Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. (DBA Continental Dental Laboratories) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company exclusive patent rights.

U.S. Patent 10,182,895 covers the technology and application behind gelcasting zirconia restorations without the need for machinable pre-sintered zirconia blocks. With this patented technique, it’s possible to say good bye to traditional zirconia pucks, disks, blocks, burs, and milling machines. Dental restorations are created by preparing a hydrocolloid mold for such dental appliances as crowns and bridges. A slurry of powdered zirconia is prepared and gelcast in the hydrocolloid mold.

Using this patented method, zirconia restorations are achieved through the gelcasting of zirconia into the desired mold/shape/restoration. There is no issue with toxicity for the doctor or patient. The final restoration is then sintered to complete the finished device. Further, with this process there is significantly less material zirconia waste because there is no grinding and less block waste compared to machinable pre-sintered blocks.

“We believe the application for this technology is unlimited and spans multiple industries. There is potential for development of uses beyond dental devices. Gelcasted zirconia can be used to fabricate dental restorations, medical prosthetics, and virtually anything, any size, any shape without the need for milling machines, burs, and zirconia blocks.” said Jerry Doviack, CDT and Founder of Continental Dental Lab. “It could be a game-changer, and the market opportunity for zirconia prosthetics is growing exponentially worldwide”

About Continental Dental Ceramics:

Established in 1970, Continental Dental Ceramics, Inc. is a full-service dental laboratory that provides services to dentists and health care facilities nationwide. The company specializes in custom dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, dentures, implants and orthodontic appliances.

