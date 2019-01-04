Continental : Develops Global 5G-Hybrid-V2X Solution and Wins First Series Project

The technology company Continental is developing a flexible 5G hybrid
platform that allows both: mobile network communication, and rapid and
reliable direct exchange of data. These benefits are being realized with
a first customer award for this 5G-Hybrid-V2X solution.
Connected vehicles allow drivers and passengers access to
state-of-the-art infotainment. They also have the potential to
communicate real-time traffic updates and road hazards, and future
safety assist functions by communicating directly with other vehicles or
the infrastructure, making driving safer and more efficient. To achieve
this, Continental’s Hybrid V2X solution integrates technologies not only
for 4G and 5G network access, but also Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular-V2X for direct V2X communication. This
enables vehicle manufacturers to overcome a big challenge when deploying
V2X on a global scale. Contrary to regular mobile network communication,
the technical path to establish direct V2X communication varies
globally. Some regions prefer the established DSRC and others lean
toward the upcoming Cellular-V2X standard. With Continental’s new hybrid
V2X solution, the same hardware and software platform can be used to
support either communication standard, reducing not only cost but also
complexity for a global application of V2X communication.
“Winning a first project based on our 5G-Hybrid-V2X platform is not only
great news for us but for the entire industry. Bringing 5G on the
development roadmap so early demonstrates that the automotive industry
has its finger on the pulse of digitalization,” said Johann Hiebl, head
of the business units Body & Security and Infotainment & Connectivity at
Continental. “Additionally, deploying V2X on such a large, global scale
marks an important stepping stone for safer and more intelligent
mobility.”
Functional advantages of the combination of 4G/5G and V2X
Combining V2X with mobile communication results in a platform for any
type of networking. During the development phase on the hybrid
communication platform, all V2X requirements for the security stack,
positioning and application framework were integrated with the 4G/5G
counterparts.
“Ad-hoc networking through V2X has the potential to drastically increase
driving safety. Direct information from other vehicles can improve the
decision-making of drivers and automated driving functions,” said Murali
Srinivasan, head of Passive Safety and Sensorics for Continental North
America. “To fulfill this task, V2X technology must be as fast and
reliable as possible – and it must be available globally. To date,
short-range communication and long-range communication are two different
systems with dedicated Electronic Control Units (ECUs). Networking both
types of communication more closely will bring safety benefits.”
First V2X series project in China
A practical example highlights the driving safety benefits of networking
short- and long-range communication in one box. If vehicles approach a
construction site, short-range V2X communication begins to communicate
this situation within a half mile range. As a result, the driver is
prepared for the situation when the car reaches the actual construction
site or the end of a forming line of traffic. If seamless long-range
communication also transmitted this warning with a longer lead time, the
driver would be offered more options, having more time to prepare for a
forming traffic jam or to get into the recommended lane, as an example.
The construction workers also benefit from the advanced information as
it reduces the risk of a car running into them. Based on Continental’s
platform, such use cases could soon become reality on roads throughout
the world. For China, this global project even marks the first series
development of a V2X product.
An automated vehicle will also need to process this information earlier.
For example, narrowed lanes and changed or damaged traffic markers could
mean that the driver must take back the driving task from the automated
vehicle. In this case, the handover procedure would begin in enough time
to avoid any stressful situation.
“It all goes back to seamless networking, which makes vehicles a rolling
local-area sensor network and adds the pivotal support of cloud-based
long-range services,” Srinivasan said.
With the new hybrid platform, Continental perfectly complements its
existing product portfolio. Automakers will have all options in the
future – from the classic single Telematic Control Unit (TCU) or DSRC
solution, to the new hybrid platform. As a result, vehicles will be well
equipped for all regional challenges. Continental’s plans to start
series production on its Hybrid V2X solution globally in the early 2020s.
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Continental will exhibit a live demonstrator
of Hybrid V2X featuring DSRC V2X integrated within a classic 4G
Telematics Unit.
About Continental
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for
sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in
1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and
affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In
2017, Continental generated sales of €44 billion and currently employs
more than 244,000 people in 61 countries.
