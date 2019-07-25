Log in
Continental Realty Advisors Becomes Continental Realty Group

07/25/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

DENVER, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Realty Advisors (CRA) announced today that after 37 years in business, its name is changing to Continental Realty Group, Ltd. to better reflect its expanded business platform that encompasses not only acquisition, disposition and ownership, but ground-up development of multi-family properties.

Established in 1982, the firm has constantly evolved to adapt to real-time changes in the real estate investment industry. Prior to 2007, CRA primarily operated as a multi-family advisor to pension funds and institutions looking to adopt or grow a business line in the multi-family sector.

Since then, the company has morphed into a multi-family sponsor, branching out into ownership and real estate fund executions. It has now successfully operated in that capacity for over a decade, participating in over $1.6 billion in acquisitions, renovations, and dispositions. It now is launching a new subsidiary to focus on developing apartment communities which enhance the surrounding community.

“The new name reflects who Continental is today,” said David Snyder, President and Chairman of the Board. “As we continue to grow, we feel it appropriate our name better reflect both our current operations and future endeavors. Continental Realty Group will become the parent company of CRA’s existing operations, as well as a new venture into multi-family development. We are proud to have assembled such an experienced team, all of whom have contributed to our continued success in multi-family real estate. Though our name is changing, our data-driven approach to investing in multi-family properties located in the path of demand will continue to be our focus.”

Continental Realty Group is made up of two subsidiaries: Continental Realty Development, its development platform; and Continental Realty Assets, which houses its existing multi-family platform.

The new development branch is being spearheaded by Anna Goodrich and Ryan Snyder, with the goal of developing workforce housing in Colorado and other select markets.

“We strongly believe that density, affordability and sustainability are key factors in addressing the housing needs in our communities,” said Ryan Snyder. “Our current focus is to deliver more workforce housing to high cost markets as well as land acquisition in opportunity zones.”

About Continental Realty Group
Continental Realty Group, Ltd. is a real estate investment firm dedicated to the creation of value in multi-family real estate investments. It manages the full investment cycle from initial research to disposition, allowing the opportunity to add value at each stage based on its decades of experience. Its name changed to Continental Realty Group, Ltd. in 2019 to reflect its growing diversity as a multi-family sponsor and developer. For more information on Continental Realty Group, please visit www.ContinentalRealtyGroup.com.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications
Ingrid Jones  ijones@antonpr.com 
Genevieve Anton  ganton@antonpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
