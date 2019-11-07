Continental :'s Transparent Hood Technology Earns CES 2020 Innovation Award

Technology company Continental today announced it has earned a CES 2020 Innovation Award in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation product category for its state-of-the-art Transparent Hood technology. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 28 categories.

“Continental is honored to be recognized for our cutting-edge technology with a CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award,” said Amit Kapoor, Head of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Continental, North America. “Having our team members and engineering solutions recognized by this prestigious technology award further inspires us to continue advancing mobility and safety with the latest technology solutions.”

Continental’s Transparent Hood technology is first to market globally. It displays the area beneath the vehicle to the driver, giving the ability to see obstacles and terrain that would otherwise be obstructed from the driver’s view. The technology is based on Continental’s Surround View system, consisting of four cameras and a control unit that delivers images to the vehicle's display. With Continental’s unique approach of using only existing Surround View cameras and an intelligent image processing algorithm, the driver can easily see the ground view immediately in front of them, allowing for additional safety and convenience while driving. This first of its kind technology has the potential to make a major impact on drivers everywhere, especially with reducing vehicle damages while parking.

Continental’s Transparent Hood technology will be displayed at CES 2020, which runs Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas.

This is Continental’s fifth CES Innovation Award. In 2019, Continental received an Innovation Award in the Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology category for its Intelligent Door System. In 2018, Continental’s 3D Touch Surface Display was selected as a CES Best of Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Audio/Video category. The company also received Innovation Awards for its Ac2ated Sound technology, Continental Air Supply System (CAirS) and Trailer Merge Assist technology.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. Products chosen reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market.

CES 2020 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation.

Continental at CES 2020

Continental will showcase its latest technology innovations in a private exhibit at the Renaissance Hotel Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10. An invitation only media event has been scheduled on January 7. Please contact Mary Arraf for details.

Check out Continental CES 2020 highlights on Twitter: #ContinentalCES

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2018, Continental generated sales of €44.4 billion and currently employs more than 244,000 people in 60 countries and markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005640/en/