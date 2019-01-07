Continental :'s Vision for Seamless Mobility Combines Autonomous Shuttles and Delivery Robots

The technology company Continental steadily pushes the boundaries of
autonomous vehicle technology, exploring new use cases and advancements
every day. At CES 2019, January 8-11 in Las Vegas, Continental will
exhibit how a driverless vehicle could be used to stage and deploy
delivery robots, taking packages all the way to the consumer – even when
they’re not able to physically receive them.
Driverless vehicles offer a smart solution to meet the challenges of urban mobility.
The seamless integration of a driverless vehicle – in this case, the
Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE) – and a delivery robot
present a more effective and efficient distribution of goods. Driverless
vehicles like the CUbE, Continental’s autonomous electrified development
platform, are generally considered as a solution for urban “first or
last mile” mobility. This type of vehicle – often referred to as a
robo-taxi or pod – will be a part of the seamless mobility value chain.
The purpose of these vehicles will be extended to goods delivery to
further utilize the available transport capacity and reduce idle times.
Market estimations show that the need to transport goods will even
outpace the strongly growing need for people transport in densely
populated areas. With expertise in scalable technologies and solutions
like sensors, environment perception and modelling, localization,
positioning, situation analysis, decision making and mechatronic
actuators, Continental has the solutions and know-how to address this
need.
“With the help of robot delivery, Continental’s vision for seamless
mobility can extend right to your doorstep. Our vision of cascaded robot
delivery leverages a driverless vehicle to carry delivery robots,
creating an efficient transport team,” said Ralph Lauxmann, Head of
Systems & Technology, Chassis & Safety division, Continental. “Both are
electrified, both are autonomous and, in principle, both can be based on
the same scalable technology portfolio. These synergies create an
exciting potential for holistic delivery concepts using similar
solutions for different platforms. Beyond this technology foundation,
it’s reasonable to expect a whole value chain to develop in this area.”
Urban delivery can use synergies from automated driving
Goods and parcel delivery to residential areas is a growing and dynamic
market, driven by e-commerce sales that are increasing every year. With
the growth of this segment, delivery cost per hour is gaining
importance. This positions last mile and delivery services as a
differentiator. Automated goods delivery is forecasted to provide an
answer for up to 80 percent of all business-to-consumer deliveries,
according to multiple research sources.
Continental views automated goods delivery as an integral part of future
urban mobility as an addition to conventional goods delivery. Driverless
vehicles like the CUbE can carry one or multiple delivery robots and
deploy them to handle the last yards of the goods and parcel delivery
logistics chain. “Industrializing the automation of goods delivery
requires reliable, robust, high-performing and best-cost technology – a
mix perfectly reflected in the automotive equivalent of automation. It
is this very profile of expertise that has made Continental one of the
industry-leading suppliers of advanced driver assistance systems and
vehicle automation,” Lauxmann said.
With existing delivery robots serving as a development platform,
Continental is ready to transfer and scale automotive technology to meet
robot manufacturers’ requirements. “The challenges to a delivery robot
parallel what we already solve for in automated vehicles,” said Jeremy
McClain, Director of Systems & Technology, Continental North America.
“Plus, delivery robots will require technology that is just as advanced
and robust as our automotive solutions.” With the ever-increasing
popularity of online shopping and the growth of megacities, unique
solutions for package delivery will be needed. Driverless vehicles
combined with delivery robots could be the perfect answer.
Seamless mobility for Smart Cities
Driverless vehicles will represent a very important element in the Smart
Cities of the future. They are considered by many experts as a key
element of future mobility concepts to solve the challenges of
urbanization. A driverless vehicle can be in use almost 24/7. Innovative
city planners see driverless vehicles as a valuable addition to public
mass transport by eliminating the need for a privately owned car to get
to the nearest point of access to other means of transport.
“There will be peaks in demand for driverless vehicles during the day.
To make use of driverless vehicles outside those peak ‘rush’ hours is
where robot-delivery comes in,” said McClain. “We see great potential in
our automotive technology to support robotics companies in developing
autonomous delivery robots as an additional use case for driverless
vehicles.”
Since many deliveries are made during the day, when many people are
working, at school or otherwise occupied, the robo-taxi’s off-peak hours
could be perfectly utilized for such delivery trips when combined with
delivery robots such as this.
At Continental’s booth (North Hall, Booth 7519) during CES 2019 in Las
Vegas, the company will demonstrate this use case, pairing an autonomous
shuttle with a delivery robot in a residential setting.
Continental at CES
Visit Continental at CES Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11
at North Hall Booth #7519. Continental will also showcase its latest
automotive innovations and technologies in a private exhibit at the
Renaissance Hotel. An invitation-only media event has been scheduled on
January 8. Please reach out for additional information.
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for
sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in
1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and
affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In
2017, Continental generated sales of €44 billion and currently employs
more than 244,000 people in 61 countries and markets.
The Chassis & Safety division develops and produces
integrated active and passive driving safety technologies as well as
products that support vehicle dynamics. The product portfolio ranges
from electronic and hydraulic brake and chassis control systems to
sensors, advanced driver assistance systems, airbag electronics and
sensorics as well as electronic air suspension systems all the way to
windscreen washer systems and headlight cleaning nozzles. The focus lies
on a high level of system competence and the networking of individual
components. Thus products and system functions are developed along the
SensePlanAct chain of effects. They form the foundation for automated
driving. Chassis & Safety employs more than 47,700 people worldwide and
generated sales of approximately €9.8 billion in 2017.
