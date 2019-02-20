Continual : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/continual/
About Continual
Continual provides Connected Car manufacturers and mobile network
operators with a unique toolset for analyzing and improving the
connected journey experience. Continual analyzes voice and data usage
patterns for all subscribers, 24/7, flagging adverse network experiences
that affect subscribers and connected vehicles. Using AI and advanced
Machine Learning, it correlates all the important parameters and
establishes the impact of these experiences on subscribers.
Groundbreaking pattern recognition technology gives visibility into user
experience profiles along travel routes, providing vital information to
network operators and to businesses serving the Connected Car markets.
Continual is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
