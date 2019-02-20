Log in
Continual : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 | 11:10am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/continual/

Company: Continual
Booth/Stand: 5D81
Event: Mobile World Congress 2019
Feb 25 - 28, 2019
Barcelona, ES
Web:

https://continualexperience.com/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/cellmining/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Continual

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt_ksXUDfbZOmD7Ul3oCprw

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cellmining

About Continual

Continual provides Connected Car manufacturers and mobile network operators with a unique toolset for analyzing and improving the connected journey experience. Continual analyzes voice and data usage patterns for all subscribers, 24/7, flagging adverse network experiences that affect subscribers and connected vehicles. Using AI and advanced Machine Learning, it correlates all the important parameters and establishes the impact of these experiences on subscribers. Groundbreaking pattern recognition technology gives visibility into user experience profiles along travel routes, providing vital information to network operators and to businesses serving the Connected Car markets. Continual is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.


© Business Wire 2019
