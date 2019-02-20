Continual : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/continual/

About Continual

Continual provides Connected Car manufacturers and mobile network operators with a unique toolset for analyzing and improving the connected journey experience. Continual analyzes voice and data usage patterns for all subscribers, 24/7, flagging adverse network experiences that affect subscribers and connected vehicles. Using AI and advanced Machine Learning, it correlates all the important parameters and establishes the impact of these experiences on subscribers. Groundbreaking pattern recognition technology gives visibility into user experience profiles along travel routes, providing vital information to network operators and to businesses serving the Connected Car markets. Continual is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

