Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Continuing Its Collaboration with ITER Organization, CNIM is Designing and Manufacturing High-Precision Handling Equipment to Assemble Components of the Future Fusion Reactor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:31am EDT

With its expertise in designing and manufacturing extremely large equipment of the greatest technical complexity, CNIM is proving to be an indispensable partner

CNIM has announced the launch of the third phase of the Purpose Built Tools (PBT) framework agreement signed with ITER Organization in December 2016. This agreement covers the engineering, manufacturing and installation of special tools for the installation of ITER Tokamak. It entails the design and manufacture of extremely large lifting systems to handle parts weighing up to 4 metric tons. These structures, comprising two 8-level towers (18 meters tall) weighing some 40 metric tons, will equip the Sector Sub-Assembly Tools (SSAT). The SSATs will be used to assemble each sector of the vacuum chamber of the fusion reactor before its transfer to the reactor building where they will all be assembled.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005051/en/

1250 tons cryostat handling system (c) CNIM

1250 tons cryostat handling system (c) CNIM

Under the same contract, CNIM has also been entrusted with defining nine types of special, strategic tools for ITER. These include the handling systems to be used to position the cryostat base (the heaviest ITER component weighing 1,250 metric tons) and the Toroidal Field Coils Pairs in-pit Installation Tool (positioning to within a millimeter 700 metric tons and 17 m tall superconductor magnets).

CNIM has also been entrusted with installing the two SSAT tools on site. This project is now well under way, with the first SSAT already at the functional test phase. Mechanical and electrical assembly of the second SSAT are being finalized prior to operating tests under load. CNIM teams will conduct these tests using two mockups, 14 meters tall and 8 meters wide with a weight of 390 metric tons, positioned on the SSATs to simulate the toroidal field coils. The SSAT tool must ensure high precision in moving, to within one millimeter. Delivery of this assembly is scheduled for the first half of 2019. CNIM has dispatched some 20 staff to work on site for this purpose.

More information on cnim.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aNUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES : Encouraged By CVS Health Corporation's Decision to Distribute CBD at 800 Stores in the U.S.
EQ
04:09aINMARSAT : Private equity-led consortium to buy Inmarsat for $3.4 billion cash
RE
04:09aLENTA LTD TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES : 25/03/2019
PU
04:09aCGPL SPURS INNOVATION IN EDUCATION UNDER E-VIDYA &NDASH; &LSQUO;LEARNING DELIGHT' : an E-software for learning in Gujarat
PU
04:09aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : in Negotiations Over Pelco Sale
DJ
04:07aDEBENHAMS : Sports Direct opposes any Debenhams plan that wipes out equity
RE
04:07aMAJESTIC WINE : ramps up investments in online Naked Wines business
RE
04:06aApple invites Hollywood to Silicon Valley in TV push
RE
04:06aSIEMENS : extends industry leading Simcenter simulation and test offering with acquisition of noise, vibration and harshness business from Saab Medav
AQ
04:05aNEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
4BIOARCTIC AB : BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to give poster presentations on BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease ..
5BP : BP : U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.