BOSTON, Mass., Jan 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that Jim O'Hare has joined the firm's Corporate Practice Group as a partner based in the Boston area. Mr. O'Hare brings over 30 years of experience as a trusted adviser to companies, investors, management teams and boards of directors. He has served as a valued resource for businesses and investors across each stage of a company lifecycle - from emerging growth through multinational organization.



Focused on technology-based companies, Mr. O'Hare represents companies and their investors in a variety of organizational, governance and transactional matters, including M&A, complex financings, reorganizations, restructurings, technology licensing, joint ventures, strategic investments and venture capital investments. His clients include start-ups, family-owned, institutionally-financed and publicly-held businesses.



Christopher La Chance, Chair of the firm's Corporate, Emerging Growth Companies & Venture Capital, Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities & Capital Raising Practice Groups said, "We are delighted that Jim is joining VLP. Jim and his practice align ideally with our corporate group, and we are confident that he will flourish at VLP as he continues to service his impressive roster of clients in the sophisticated transactions in which they are consistently involved."



"I look forward to working with VLP's team of accomplished corporate lawyers in the technology sector," said Mr. O'Hare. "VLP's track record of delivering strong results for clients across the life-cycle of technology companies, together with its commitment to client service, will be enormously valuable for current and future clients."



Prior to joining VLP, Mr. O'Hare was a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. He began his technology-focused practice in 1985 with Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault in Boston and, from 1996 to 2000, served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Cambridge Technology Partners, Inc., headquartered in Cambridge Massachusetts.



About VLP:



Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP has continued its strong growth and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP's unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice.



Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace. VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals.



We provide general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.



Visit us at https://www.vlplawgroup.com/.

