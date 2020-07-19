Continuing deterioration of security situation in areas surrounding oil facilities in Gulf of Sirte

National Oil Corporation (NOC) is deeply concerned at the serious deterioration in the security situation in areas surrounding oil facilities in the Gulf of Sirte.

Violent Clashes took place over the past 48 hours in the Brega region, only hundreds of meters away from oil tanks, between armed groups called Al-Saiqa and the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), all of whom belong to Khalifa Haftar. They exchanged gunfire using medium-sized, 23mm-caliber firearms and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), which reflects the lack of responsibility and military discipline among these armed groups, whose actions jeopardize oil facilities and threaten the safety of NOC workers as well the residents in the surrounding areas.