Continuing deterioration of security situation in areas surrounding oil facilities in Gulf of Sirte

07/19/2020 | 06:56am EDT

National Oil Corporation (NOC) is deeply concerned at the serious deterioration in the security situation in areas surrounding oil facilities in the Gulf of Sirte.

Violent Clashes took place over the past 48 hours in the Brega region, only hundreds of meters away from oil tanks, between armed groups called Al-Saiqa and the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), all of whom belong to Khalifa Haftar. They exchanged gunfire using medium-sized, 23mm-caliber firearms and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), which reflects the lack of responsibility and military discipline among these armed groups, whose actions jeopardize oil facilities and threaten the safety of NOC workers as well the residents in the surrounding areas.

In light of these serious developments, NOC stresses the importance of evicting Wagner Group, Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries from its facilities and calls for an end to the militarization of its installations under international supervision and the restructuring of security arrangements in oil regions to be under the protection of a professional, disciplined and independent security force.

18 July 2020

Tripoli

To view the video click on the link below :

https://www.facebook.com/noclibya/videos/305808960613920/

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 10:55:08 UTC
