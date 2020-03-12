Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024 | Advantages of Continuous Basalt Fiber to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the continuous basalt fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 67.53 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005569/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The advantages of continuous basalt fiber will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advantages of continuous basalt fiber has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Construction
  • Molding
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Automotive

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30014

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our continuous basalt fiber market report covers the following areas:

  • Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size
  • Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Trends
  • Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing renewable power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next few years.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the continuous basalt fiber market, including some of the vendors such as Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology, Kamenny Vek, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology and Technobasalt-Invest. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the continuous basalt fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the continuous basalt fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the continuous basalt fiber market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous basalt fiber market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing renewable power generation
  • Increasing demand for sustainable building materials
  • Use of basalt fiber in 3D printing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D
  • JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology
  • Kamenny Vek
  • Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology
  • Technobasalt-Invest

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • List of abbreviations
  • Research methodology

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pWIRECARD AG : KPMG's special audit
EQ
06:05pSUNDIAL GROWERS : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financial Results to March 27, 2020
PR
06:05pWIRECARD : KPMG's special audit has no impact on the annual financial statements of the period under review in the areas of investigation India, Singapore and Merchant Cash Advance. The investigation of third-party partner business is still ongoing.
EQ
06:04pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Comments on current market conditions
GL
06:03pFrance to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources
RE
06:03pSTARTEK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01pCYMBRIA : investment in EdgePoint
AQ
06:01pERO COPPER : reports record revenue, cash flow from operations and net income resulting in record earnings per share of $1.01 in 2019
AQ
06:01pBALLARD POWER : Announces Order from Solaris for 25 Fuel Cell Modules to Power Buses in Germany
PR
06:01pOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Business and Financial Update on March 18, 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group