Continuum Clinical :’s Nasser Named to PharmaVOICE 100

Continuum Clinical’s Nariman Nasser, vice president of site engagement has been recognized by PharmaVOICE magazine as one of the “100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Sciences Industry.” Nasser is the sixth Continuum Clinical executive to be honored in the magazine’s prestigious annual list since its inception in 2005.

The list, published in the July/August 2018 issue of PharmaVOICE, highlights Nasser’s positive impact on site optimization by creating opportunities for site engagement and maximizing recruitment and retention. Nasser has more than 15 years of experience in clinical operations, patient recruitment and portfolio management in academic, pharma and consortia settings.

Known as the driving force behind Continuum’s integrated service offerings, Nasser has worked diligently to connect people and ideas together by proactively engaging cross-functional teams, breaking down silos, and communicating the value of integrated service offerings to clients. She has also been a strong proponent of Continuum’s Lyft partnership which offers an effective solution for one of the biggest challenges in clinical trials which is transportation to and from clinical trial sites.

“Nariman has played a significant role in Continuum’s success with site engagement, delivering highly qualified patient referrals to sites for clinical studies,” said Neil Weisman, executive vice president of Continuum Clinical. “She is a true asset to Continuum and our clients, and we are thrilled that Nariman’s recognition places her in the company of five other Continuum executives who have been named to the PharmaVoice 100.”

The PharmaVOICE 100 list, published annually in its July/August issue, honors influential leaders from a broad cross section of the global life-sciences industry, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, clinical trial, research and development, patient education, advertising, digital, marketing, technology, academia, and many other sectors.

About Continuum Clinical

Continuum Clinical is a global patient recruitment and retention company. With over twenty-five years of experience, Continuum Clinical unites world-class innovators with expertise across disciplines including patient insights, advocacy, site engagement, outreach, and performance metrics. The company understands patient, healthcare professional, and site motivations, and uses these insights to execute proven recruitment and retention strategies. Continuum Clinical prioritizes creative thinking and data-driven strategies to deliver results for life science organizations, meeting study enrollment milestones with unmatched precision. Headquartered in the US, Continuum Clinical has over 125 employees in the US and Europe and an expanded network of resources worldwide.

