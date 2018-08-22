Continuum Clinical :’s Nasser Named to PharmaVOICE 100

Continuum
Clinical’s Nariman Nasser, vice president of site engagement has
been recognized by PharmaVOICE
magazine as one of the “100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Sciences
Industry.” Nasser is the sixth Continuum Clinical executive to be
honored in the magazine’s prestigious annual list since its inception in
2005.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005546/en/
Nariman Nasser, Vice President of Site Engagement at Continuum Clinical, was named to the PharmaVOICE "100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Sciences Industry." (Photo: Business Wire)
The list, published in the July/August 2018 issue of PharmaVOICE,
highlights Nasser’s positive impact on site optimization by creating
opportunities for site engagement and maximizing recruitment and
retention. Nasser has more than 15 years of experience in clinical
operations, patient recruitment and portfolio management in academic,
pharma and consortia settings.
Known as the driving force behind Continuum’s integrated service
offerings, Nasser has worked diligently to connect people and ideas
together by proactively engaging cross-functional teams, breaking down
silos, and communicating the value of integrated service offerings to
clients. She has also been a strong proponent of Continuum’s Lyft
partnership which offers an effective solution for one of the biggest
challenges in clinical trials which is transportation to and from
clinical trial sites.
“Nariman has played a significant role in Continuum’s success with site
engagement, delivering highly qualified patient referrals to sites for
clinical studies,” said Neil Weisman, executive vice president of
Continuum Clinical. “She is a true asset to Continuum and our clients,
and we are thrilled that Nariman’s recognition places her in the company
of five other Continuum executives who have been named to the
PharmaVoice 100.”
The PharmaVOICE 100 list, published annually in its July/August issue,
honors influential leaders from a broad cross section of the global
life-sciences industry, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical,
biotechnology, contract research, clinical trial, research and
development, patient education, advertising, digital, marketing,
technology, academia, and many other sectors.
About Continuum Clinical
Continuum Clinical is a global patient recruitment and retention
company. With over twenty-five years of experience, Continuum Clinical
unites world-class innovators with expertise across disciplines
including patient insights, advocacy, site engagement, outreach, and
performance metrics. The company understands patient, healthcare
professional, and site motivations, and uses these insights to execute
proven recruitment and retention strategies. Continuum Clinical
prioritizes creative thinking and data-driven strategies to deliver
results for life science organizations, meeting study enrollment
milestones with unmatched precision. Headquartered in the US, Continuum
Clinical has over 125 employees in the US and Europe and an expanded
network of resources worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005546/en/