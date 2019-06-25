Continuum : Launches Continuum : Recover For SaaS, Delivering Comprehensive Backup and Disaster Recovery to Popular Cloud Services

New Recover offering gives MSPs the power to protect end-client environments on Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce.com

Continuum®, the platform for what’s next, today released Continuum Recover For SaaS to enable IT service providers to protect their clients’ data in SaaS environments. The new offering has the broadest coverage of the market, providing comprehensive backup capabilities for MSPs to protect data and quickly restore environments in the full Microsoft Office 365, including SharePoint and Teams, Google G Suite and Salesforce.com, ensuring they stay protected as businesses move en masse to the cloud.

As workforces become increasingly mobile and the accessibility of cloud services grows, more businesses have turned to SaaS platforms such as Office 365 and G Suite to power their IT. While IT service providers have been behind this shift, a gap has emerged in the ability to provide backup and disaster recovery (BDR) for SaaS platforms on a similar scale to on-premises infrastructure.

Continuum Recover For SaaS solves for that need by automating backup for the most popular SaaS platforms on the market beyond the existing built-in capabilities those platforms provide. The new product gives providers a single platform to manage backups across all SaaS applications, ensuring easier management, and offers simple point-in-time preview and restore to allow quick and easy restoration of critical data from exactly when a client needs it.

“End-clients are moving their data to SaaS platforms but their backup options have yet to catch up,” said David LeClair, senior director of product management, Continuum. “Recover For SaaS gives Continuum partners the ability to match the backup and disaster recovery capabilities of their on-premises solutions in the cloud. That means they can continue providing best-in-class BDR to their clients no matter where their data resides.”

“Onebyte required the support of an intuitive, easy-to-use, and most of all, integrated solution to provide our customers with peace of mind when faced against the ongoing threats rising in the cyber landscape,” says Kathy Collins, chief operating officer for Onebyte. “Continuum Recover For SaaS has delivered on all requirements with its swift BDR capabilities, streamlined integration process, and user-friendly functionality that allows technicians to allocate their valuable time to more strategic tasks while customer data stays safe and secure in the cloud.”

Continuum will be hosting a webinar on how MSPs can protect their end-clients’ data in Office 365 on July 11, 2019 at 11:00am ET. For more information and to sign up for the webinar, visit here.

About Continuum

Continuum is the proactive platform for what’s next. With technologies and services spanning security to backup to monitoring, the Continuum platform anticipates and tackles MSPs’ next challenge—enabling them to grow with confidence.

For more information, visit www.continuum.net and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @FollowContinuum.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005330/en/