Continuum : Launches Empower for MSPs to Build Cybersecurity Practices

Continuum®,
the proactive platform that integrates intelligent software with expert
services for managed service providers (MSPs) to scale dynamically and
protect their clients, today announced the launch of Empower for
MSPs to succeed in building a cybersecurity practice and protect their
end-clients against cybersecurity threats. Empower is the
channel’s first subscription-based service model that gives MSPs the
expertise, support and solutions they need to understand their clients’
security gaps and deliver the service they need.
To succeed in delivering cybersecurity solutions, today’s MSP needs to
be able to identify their end-clients’ security challenges, define the
best strategies to overcome them, and respond to threats. Empower
enables MSPs to change their approach to selling security solutions by
generating client-facing assessment reports that combine dark web
scanning, endpoint and user data, allowing MSPs to provide clients a
clear and comprehensible view on their current risks.
Empower has been designed to give MSPs the insight and knowledge
they need to highlight risks, and easily demonstrate how they can be
reduced, in conversations with clients. To support those conversations,
the new offering provides MSPs with marketing materials and licenses to
advanced security tools from the Continuum Security product suite
for demos and proof of concepts.
MSPs that need to demonstrate the ongoing risks their clients face can
rely on Empower’s advanced endpoint detection and network
monitoring, which alert MSPs of any threats that have bypassed their
current security infrastructure. And, in the event that a cyberattack
does strike, the Empower suite provides MSPs with up to two
incident responses annually from Continuum’s Security Operations Center
(SOC), giving them the support to remediate active threats.
“One of the biggest challenges MSPs are facing in cybersecurity is
helping their clients understand the real risks in their environment and
the value of additional security protections,” said Brian Downey, Senior
Director, Security Product Management at Continuum. “Empower was
created to break through that barrier. We’ve seen first-hand what MSPs
need to begin building their own cybersecurity practices and have
developed a suite of tools and supporting collateral to put them on the
right footing to do so. Empower gives MSPs the ability to create
an urgency to act for their clients, and to execute on that urgency once
it’s created.”
“The most effective way to prove the need for cybersecurity to a
business is to show them comprehensive evidence of the specific threats
they face and the protections they need,” said Jesse Armstrong,
President, Greystone Technology. “Continuum’s Empower offering
does exactly that, by giving us the combined ability to show a client’s
specific risk factors, have informed conversations about how we can
reduce those risks, and demonstrate exactly how our cybersecurity
offerings would protect their businesses. We’re confident that this
offering gives us the footing we need to drive our cybersecurity
practice to new heights.”
Empower is available in two categories: Empower and Empower
Plus. Both offerings provide MSPs with access to Continuum Security
Assess, which identifies end-client security gaps and generates
customer-facing reports to illustrate those gaps, as well as discounts
and licenses for the Continuum Security product suite and dark web
monitoring. Empower Plus offers additional monitoring solutions,
further discounts and licensing options, as well as SOC incident
response support for up to two events per year.
For more information on the new Empower suite, register for the
upcoming webinar here: https://page.continuum.net/resources/webinars/tf/empower
