ContourGlobal : Conversion Rate for Interim Dividend

08/19/2019 | 09:37am EDT

For immediate release

19 August 2019

ContourGlobal plc

Conversion Rate for Interim Dividend

Further to the announcement of the Interim Results released on 8 August 2019, the sterling equivalent of the second quarterly dividend of 3.6901 US cents per share will be 3.0382 pence per share, based on an exchange rate of GB£1 = US$1.21457.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to shareholders on the register on 16 August 2019.

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO). ContourGlobal is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4,329 MW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 106 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.

ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations - ContourGlobal

Tel: +44 (0) 20 37869307

investor.relations@contourglobal.com

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

ContourGlobal plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:36:09 UTC
