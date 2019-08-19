ContourGlobal : Conversion Rate for Interim Dividend

For immediate release

19 August 2019

ContourGlobal plc

Conversion Rate for Interim Dividend

Further to the announcement of the Interim Results released on 8 August 2019, the sterling equivalent of the second quarterly dividend of 3.6901 US cents per share will be 3.0382 pence per share, based on an exchange rate of GB£1 = US$1.21457.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to shareholders on the register on 16 August 2019.

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO). ContourGlobal is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4,329 MW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 106 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.

ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations - ContourGlobal

Tel: +44 (0) 20 37869307

investor.relations@contourglobal.com

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com