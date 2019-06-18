Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ContourGlobal : Notification of transactions by PDMR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:59am EDT

ContourGlobal plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

On 17 June 2019 the following award over ordinary shares of 1 pence in ContourGlobal plc (the 'Company') were granted under the ContourGlobal plc Long Term Incentive Plan to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

PDMR

No. of shares under Award

Type of Award

Joseph C. Brandt

482,183

Performance Share Award structured as a conditional award of shares

Stefan L. Schellinger

382,262

Performance Share Award structured as a nil cost option

The award will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of grant subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions (as detailed below) set for the award are satisfied.

The award is subject to four distinct performance conditions measuring: (i) as to 50% of the award, compounded annual growth in the Company's adjusted EBITDA; (ii) as to a further 12.5% of the award, the Company's internal rate of return on qualifying Company projects; (iii) as to a further 12.5% of the award, the number of corporate milestones completed in respect of qualifying Company projects; and (iv) as to the final 25% of the award, the Company's health and safety performance (measured by the Company's Lost Time Incident Rate). The performance conditions shall each be measured over a three-year period ending on 31 December 2021.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Joseph C. Brandt

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ContourGlobal plc

b)

LEI

5493002I3A4J5TFOR115

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in ContourGlobal plc

GB00BF448H58

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a Performance Share Award under the ContourGlobal plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is structured as a conditional award of shares and will ordinarily vest three years from the date of grant, subject to achievement of the applicable performance conditions.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

482,183

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stefan L. Schellinger

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ContourGlobal plc

b)

LEI

5493002I3A4J5TFOR115

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in ContourGlobal plc

GB00BF448H58

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a Performance Share Award under the ContourGlobal plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is structured as a nil cost option over shares and will ordinarily vest and become exercisable three years from the date of grant, subject to achievement of the applicable performance conditions.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

382,262

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Investor Relations - ContourGlobal

Alice Heathcote

Tel: +44 (0) 20 37869307

Tel: +1 617 690 9633

investor.relations@contourglobal.com

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik / Simon Maine

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

ContourGlobal plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
05:14aAMER SPORTS OYJ : Wilson Golf Advisory Staff member Gary Woodland wins U.S. Open
PU
05:14aMIDLAND IC&I : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 18 june 2019
PU
05:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Caesars Board at Odds with Carl Icahn over Sale Price
PU
05:13aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Riga bourse resumes trading in Valmieras Stikla Skiedra shares
AQ
05:13aSWEDBANK : suspends CEO, CFO of Estonian operation amid internal probe
AQ
05:12aItaly's Tria says Rome will spend less, can reach deficit agreement with EU
RE
05:12aCebu Pacific Orders 31 Airbus Planes at Paris Air Show
DJ
05:11aBETA SOFTWARE : New partner program for AUCONET partners
PU
05:11aGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : On behalf of Heliograph
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : annual profit rises 17% on Sunbelt growth
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon raises £1.4 billion to help fund Cypress deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About