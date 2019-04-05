ContourGlobal : Results of General Meeting

5 April 2019

ContourGlobal plc

Proposed acquisition of two natural-gas fired cogeneration plants in Mexico from Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. ('Alpek')

Results of General Meeting

On 7 January 2019, ContourGlobal plc (the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, 'ContourGlobal') announced that it had reached agreement with Alpek regarding the acquisition of Alpek's portfolio of two natural gas-fired combined heat and power plants (the 'Acquisition'). At the general meeting of the Company held today, the resolutions put to the Company's shareholders to approve the Acquisition and the Additional Commitment Fee Arrangements in relation to the Acquisition were duly passed on a poll. The results showing the number of votes received for and against both resolutions are shown below.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in circular relating to the Acquisition (the 'Circular') which is available on the Company's website at www.contourglobal.com.

Both resolutions were proposed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Number % Number % 1 Subject to the passing of Resolution 2, to approve the Acquisition as described in the Circular 650,540,811 100.00 0 0.00 5,000 2 Subject to the passing of Resolution 1, to approve the Additional Commitment Fee Arrangements 650,540,811 100.00 0 0.00 5,000

As at the date of the general meeting, the Company had 670,712,920 ordinary shares in issue. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the number of total voting rights as at the voting record date was 670,712,920. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, every member who is present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited, the Company's registrar.

Note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and have not been included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

In accordance with Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

In accordance with the expected timetable of events set out in the Circular, Closing of the Acquisition is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning given in the Circular.

ENQUIRIES

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik/Simon Maine

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com

Important Notice

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for ContourGlobal as sponsor and for no one else in relation to the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than ContourGlobal for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matters referred to or described in this announcement.

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

LEI: 5493002I3A4J5TFOR115