Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ContourGlobal : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT

RNS Number : 1501G

ContourGlobal PLC

19 July 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMFKLFFKDFBBBV

Disclaimer

ContourGlobal plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aLLOYDS BANKING : Welsh firm Flamgard protects world's largest moving structure with UKEF support
AQ
08:16aFORT AUTOADR : Foresight Receives Order of QuadSight™ Prototype from Leading Japanese Tier One Supplier
BU
08:15aGLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE : acquires Retro Office House and Silesia Star
PU
08:15aL&T FINANCE : Financial Performance - Q1FY20
PU
08:15aCISCO'S SECRET TO SUCCESS : Our Culture
PU
08:15aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
08:14aAB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
08:14aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Passengers on Southwest flight get Nintendo Switch
AQ
08:13aREPUBLIC BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aGENTEX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About