ContraVir Pharmaceuticals : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

03/18/2019 | 10:40am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. n/a )*

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001

(Title of Class of Securities)

21234W202

(CUSIP Number)

March 18, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • o Rule 13d-1(b)

x Rule 13d-1(c)

  • o Rule 13d-1(d)

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No.

21234W202

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Iliad Research & Trading, L.P.

11-3688679

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  • (a) o

    2 3

  • (b) o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Utah

5

SOLE VOTING POWER 1,716,215*

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,716,215*

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

WITH:

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,716,215*

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

10

o

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

9.99*%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

12

PN

FOOTNOTES

* Reporting Person Iliad Research & Trading, L.P. ("Iliad") has rights, under a secured convertible promissory note, to own an aggregate number of shares of the Issuer's common stock which, except for a contractual cap on the amount of outstanding shares that Iliad may own, would exceed such a cap. Iliad's current ownership cap is 9.99%. Thus, the number of shares of the Issuer's common stock beneficially owned by Iliad as of the date of this filing was 1,176,215 shares, which is 9.99% of the 17,179,331 shares outstanding on March 12, 2019 (as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019).

CUSIP No.

21234W202

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Iliad Management, LLC 20-0411071

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  • (a) o

    2 3

  • (b) o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER 1,716,215*

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,716,215*

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

WITH:

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,716,215*

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

10

o

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

9.99*%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

12

OO

FOOTNOTES

* Reporting person Iliad Management, LLC is the General Partner of reporting person Iliad. Iliad has rights, under a secured convertible promissory note, to own an aggregate number of shares of the Issuer's common stock which, except for a contractual cap on the amount of outstanding shares that Iliad may own, would exceed such a cap. Iliad's current ownership cap is 9.99%. Thus, the number of shares of the Issuer's common stock beneficially owned by Iliad as of the date of this filing was 1,176,215 shares, which is 9.99% of the 17,179,331 shares outstanding on March 12, 2019 (as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019).

CUSIP No.

21234W202

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Fife Trading, Inc.

36-4151891

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  • (a) o

    2 3

  • (b) o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Illinois

5

SOLE VOTING POWER 1,716,215*

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,716,215*

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

WITH:

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,716,215*

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

10

o

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

9.99*%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

12

CO

FOOTNOTES

* Reporting person Fife Trading, Inc. is the Manager of Iliad Management, LLC, which is the General Partner of reporting person Iliad. Iliad has rights, under a secured convertible promissory note, to own an aggregate number of shares of the Issuer's common stock which, except for a contractual cap on the amount of outstanding shares that Iliad may own, would exceed such a cap. Iliad's current ownership cap is 9.99%. Thus, the number of shares of the Issuer's common stock beneficially owned by Iliad as of the date of this filing was 1,176,215 shares, which is 9.99% of the 17,179,331 shares outstanding on March 12, 2019 (as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019).

CUSIP No.

21234W202

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) John M. Fife

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  • (a) o

    2 3

  • (b) o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

United States of America

5

SOLE VOTING POWER 1,716,215*

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,716,215*

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

WITH:

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,716,215*

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

10

o

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

9.99*%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

12

IN

FOOTNOTES

* John Fife is the President of Fife Trading, Inc., which is the Manger of Iliad Management, LLC, which is the General Partner of reporting person Iliad. Iliad has rights, under a secured convertible promissory note, to own an aggregate number of shares of the Issuer's common stock which, except for a contractual cap on the amount of outstanding shares that Iliad may own, would exceed such a cap. Iliad's current ownership cap is 9.99%. Thus, the number of shares of the Issuer's common stock beneficially owned by Iliad as of the date of this filing was 1,176,215 shares, which is 9.99% of the 17,179,331 shares outstanding on March 12, 2019 (as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019).

Disclaimer

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:39:03 UTC
