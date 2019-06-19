|
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals : Form of prospectus disclosing information facts events covered in both forms 424B1 424B3
06/19/2019 | 05:34pm EDT
Table of Contents
PROSPECTUS
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4)
Registration No. 333-231604
838,333 Class A Units Consisting of Common Stock and Warrants and
10,570.002 Class B Units Consisting of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants
(and 1,761,667 shares of Common Stock underlying shares of Series E Convertible
Preferred Stock and 2,600,000 shares of Common Stock underlying Warrants)
We are offering 838,333 Class A Units consisting of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock, at an exercise price equal to $6.00 (100% of the public offering price of the Class A Units per share of common stock), which warrants will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance, at purchase price of $6.00 per Class A Unit. The shares of common stock and warrants that are part of a Class A Unit are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering.
We are also offering 10,570.002 Class B Units. Each Class B Unit will consist of one share of our Series E Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred") with a stated value of $1,000 and convertible into 167 shares of our common stock, together with 167 warrants. The shares of Series E Preferred and warrants that are part of a Class B Unit are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering. We are also offering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and conversion of the Series E Preferred. We will enter into separate leak-out agreements with each investor who purchases more than $2,000,000 of Units in the offering pursuant to which each such investor will agree to certain limits on sales of the shares of common stock purchased in this offering, including the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the warrants and conversion of the Series E Preferred.
Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CTRV." On June 17, 2019, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $9.71.
The Series E Preferred included in the Class B Units will be convertible into an aggregate total of 1,761,667 shares of common stock and the warrants included in the Class B Units will be exercisable for an aggregate total of 2,600,000 shares of common stock.
There is no established trading market for the warrants or the Series E Preferred, and we do not expect an active trading market to develop. We do not intend to list the warrants or the Series E Preferred on any securities exchange or other trading market. Without an active trading market, the liquidity of the warrants and the Series E Preferred will be limited.
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" beginning on page 8 of this prospectus, and under similar headings in any amendments or supplements to this prospectus.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Per Class A
Per Class B
|
Unit
Unit
Total
Public offering price
$6.00
$1,000
$15,600,000
Placement agent fees(1)
$0.42
$70
$1,092,000
Proceeds to us, before expenses
$5.58
$930
$14,508,000
|
-
Please refer to "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 25 of this prospectus for additional information regarding placement agent compensation.
We have retained Roth Capital Partners as our lead placement agent and Arcadia Securities LLC co-placement agent to use their reasonable best efforts to solicit offers to purchase the securities in this offering. The placement agents have no obligation to buy any of the securities from us or to arrange for the purchase or sale of any specific number or dollar amount of the securities. Because there is no minimum offering amount required as a condition to closing in this offering, the actual public offering amount, placement agent fees, and proceeds to us, if any, are not presently determinable and may be substantially less than the total maximum offering amounts set forth above.
The placement agents expect to deliver the securities to purchasers in the offering on or about June 20, 2019.
Lead Placement Agent
Roth Capital Partners
Arcadia Securities
The date of this prospectus is June 18, 2019.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Page
About this Prospectus
i
Reverse Stock Split
ii
Prospectus Summary
1
The Offering
6
Risk Factors
8
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
11
Selected Financial Data
13
Use of Proceeds
14
Dilution
15
Capitalization
17
Description of Securities We Are Offering
19
Plan of Distribution
25
Legal Matters
28
Experts
28
Where You Can Find More Information
28
Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference
28
You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus or in any amended prospectus that we may authorize to be delivered or made available to you. We and the placement agents have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. We are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, our securities only in jurisdictions where such offers and sales are permitted. The information in this prospectus is accurate only as of its date, regardless of the time of its delivery or any sale of our securities.
Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about, and observe any restrictions relating to, the offering of our securities and the distribution of the prospectus outside the United States.
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
In this prospectus, "ContraVir," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires.
This prospectus describes the specific details regarding this offering and the terms and conditions of the units being offered hereby and the risks of investing in our securities. You should read this prospectus, any free writing prospectus and the additional information about us described in the section entitled "Where You Can Find More Information" before making your investment decision.
Neither we, nor any of our officers, directors, agents or representatives or placement agents, make any representation to you about the legality of an
investment in our common stock. You should not interpret the contents of this prospectus or any free writing prospectus to be legal, business, investment or tax advice. You should consult with your own advisors for that type of advice and consult with them
about the legal, tax, business, financial and other issues that you should consider before investing in our securities.
REVERSE STOCK SPLIT
On May 28, 2019, we filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to our certificate of incorporation, as amended, to effectuate a reverse stock split of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. Pursuant to the reverse stock split, at the effective time of 12:01 a.m. on May 31, 2019, each seventy (70) shares of common stock issued and outstanding were combined into one (1) validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable share of common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split ratio selected by the Board of Directors was selected pursuant to the authority granted to the Board of Directors by stockholders at the Special Stockholder Meeting held on May 2, 2019. Proportional adjustments for the Reverse Stock Split were made to our outstanding common stock, stock options, and warrants as if the split occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented in this prospectus.
Table of Contents
PROSPECTUS SUMMARY
This summary highlights certain information appearing elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our common shares. You should read this entire prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus carefully before making an investment decision. References in this prospectus to "we," "us," "our" and "Company" refer to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Business Overview
We are a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, focused on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver disease. This therapeutic approach targets fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC") associated with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), viral hepatitis, and other liver diseases. Our cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431, is being developed to offer benefits to address these multiple complex pathologies. CRV431 is a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. Preclinical studies with CRV431 in NASH models demonstrated consistent reductions in liver inflammation, fibrosis, and cancerous tumors. CRV431 additionally shows antiviral activity towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses which also trigger liver disease.
NASH is the form of liver disease that is triggered by what has come to be known as the "Western diet", characterized especially by high-fat, high- sugar, and processed foods. Among the effects of a prolonged Western diet is fat accumulation in liver cells (steatosis) which is described as non- alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD") and can predispose cells to injury. NAFLD may evolve into NASH when the fatty liver begins to progress through stages of cell injury, inflammation, fibrosis, and carcinogenesis. People who develop NASH often have additional predisposing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, but the exact biochemical events that trigger and maintain the progression are not well known. Many people in the early stages of disease do not have significant symptoms and therefore do not know that they have it. NASH becomes evident and a major concern when the liver becomes fibrotic and puts the individual at increased risk of developing cirrhosis and other complications. Individuals with advanced liver fibrosis have significantly higher risk of developing liver cancer, although cancer may also arise in some patients before significant hepatitis or fibrosis. NASH is increasing worldwide at an alarming rate due to the spread of the Western diet, obesity, and other related conditions. Approximately 4-5% of the global population is estimated to have NASH, and that proportion is higher in the USA. It is predicted that NASH will become the leading reason for individuals requiring a liver transplant in the USA as early as 2020. Considering the serious outcomes linked to advancing NASH, the economic and social burden of the disease is enormous. There are no simple blood tests to diagnose or track the progression of NASH, and no drugs are approved to specifically treat the disease.
HCC is the major type of liver cancer, accounting for 85-90% of all cases. NASH, hepatitis virus infection, and alcohol consumption all are major causes of HCC. Globally, over 700,000 people die each year from liver cancer which is second only to lung cancer among all cancer-related deaths. The high mortality is due to the fact that only around half of all people who develop HCC (in developed countries) receive the diagnosis early enough to have an opportunity for therapeutic intervention. Additionally, recurrence rates are high, and current treatment options remain limited.
HCC is a type of cancer in which the tissue microenvironment plays a major role in its development. In most cases HCC is preceded by significant, long-term damage to liver cells, inflammation and fibrosis. One-third of people with cirrhosis, a very advanced stage of liver disease, will eventually progress to HCC. The chronic injury to the liver leads to many genetic mutations that eventually lead to transformation of cells and formation of tumors. The noxious tissue microenvironment also promotes cancer by altering the function of immune cells and endothelial cells
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:33:02 UTC
