ContraVir Pharmaceuticals : Form of prospectus disclosing information facts events covered in both forms 424B1 424B3

We are offering 838,333 Class A Units consisting of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock, at an exercise price equal to $6.00 (100% of the public offering price of the Class A Units per share of common stock), which warrants will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance, at purchase price of $6.00 per Class A Unit. The shares of common stock and warrants that are part of a Class A Unit are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering.

We are also offering 10,570.002 Class B Units. Each Class B Unit will consist of one share of our Series E Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred") with a stated value of $1,000 and convertible into 167 shares of our common stock, together with 167 warrants. The shares of Series E Preferred and warrants that are part of a Class B Unit are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering. We are also offering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and conversion of the Series E Preferred. We will enter into separate leak-out agreements with each investor who purchases more than $2,000,000 of Units in the offering pursuant to which each such investor will agree to certain limits on sales of the shares of common stock purchased in this offering, including the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the warrants and conversion of the Series E Preferred.

Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CTRV." On June 17, 2019, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $9.71.

The Series E Preferred included in the Class B Units will be convertible into an aggregate total of 1,761,667 shares of common stock and the warrants included in the Class B Units will be exercisable for an aggregate total of 2,600,000 shares of common stock.

There is no established trading market for the warrants or the Series E Preferred, and we do not expect an active trading market to develop. We do not intend to list the warrants or the Series E Preferred on any securities exchange or other trading market. Without an active trading market, the liquidity of the warrants and the Series E Preferred will be limited.

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" beginning on page 8 of this prospectus, and under similar headings in any amendments or supplements to this prospectus.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Per Class A Per Class B Unit Unit Total Public offering price $6.00 $1,000 $15,600,000 Placement agent fees(1) $0.42 $70 $1,092,000 Proceeds to us, before expenses $5.58 $930 $14,508,000

Please refer to "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 25 of this prospectus for additional information regarding placement agent compensation.

We have retained Roth Capital Partners as our lead placement agent and Arcadia Securities LLC co-placement agent to use their reasonable best efforts to solicit offers to purchase the securities in this offering. The placement agents have no obligation to buy any of the securities from us or to arrange for the purchase or sale of any specific number or dollar amount of the securities. Because there is no minimum offering amount required as a condition to closing in this offering, the actual public offering amount, placement agent fees, and proceeds to us, if any, are not presently determinable and may be substantially less than the total maximum offering amounts set forth above.

The placement agents expect to deliver the securities to purchasers in the offering on or about June 20, 2019.

