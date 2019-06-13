Log in
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals : Withdrawal of registration statement withdrawal request

06/13/2019

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

399 Thornall Street

Edison, NJ 08837

June 13, 2019

VIA EDGAR

United States Securities

and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E. Washington, D.C. 20549

Attention: Dorrie Yale

Re:

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Registrant")

Form S-1, as amended

File No. 333-231604

Dear Ms. Yale:

Registrant hereby respectfully requests the withdrawal, effective immediately, of the registration withdrawal request filed on behalf of the Registrant on June 13, 2019 on Form RW (SEC Accession No. 0001104659-19-035316) (the "Form RW") in respect of the above-referenced registration statement. The filing of the Form RW was made in error.

Please contact Jeffrey Fessler of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, counsel to the Company, at (212) 634-3067 if there are any questions with respect to this request.

Thank you,

CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

By:

/s/ Robert Foster

Name:

Robert Foster

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 20:43:01 UTC
