ContraVir Pharmaceuticals : Withdrawal of registration statement withdrawal request

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
399 Thornall Street
Edison, NJ 08837
June 13, 2019
VIA EDGAR
United States Securities
and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E. Washington, D.C. 20549
Attention: Dorrie Yale
Re:
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Registrant")
Form S-1, as amended
File No. 333-231604
Dear Ms. Yale:
Registrant hereby respectfully requests the withdrawal, effective immediately, of the registration withdrawal request filed on behalf of the Registrant on June 13, 2019 on Form RW (SEC Accession No. 0001104659-19-035316) (the "Form RW") in respect of the above-referenced registration statement. The filing of the Form RW was made in error.
Please contact Jeffrey Fessler of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, counsel to the Company, at (212) 634-3067 if there are any questions with respect to this request.
Thank you,
CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By:
/s/ Robert Foster
Name:
Robert Foster
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
