Contract Research Organization PharPoint Research Expands Footprint in NC Locations

PharPoint Research Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) focused on bringing pharmaceutical and biotechnological products to market through a range of services, announced it is expanding offices in both Durham and Wilmington, North Carolina. These expansions will accommodate the company’s accelerated growth in global clinical research and consulting services and is set to bring new jobs to Durham and Wilmington as PharPoint continues to grow its diverse talent pool.

PharPoint’s Durham location has obtained an additional 6,925 square feet, now occupying the entirety of the over 22,000 square foot first floor in the Central Park South building at 5003 S. Miami Boulevard.

PharPoint’s Wilmington office has obtained an additional 2,547 square feet, now occupying over 8,600 square feet.

“Additional space was required as PharPoint Research expands our services and clients,” said Art Holmes, PharPoint Research’s President and CEO. “North Carolina is rich with talent from its roots as a pharmaceutical hub. With excellent local universities expanding their clinical research curriculums, we remain committed to expanding our current offices in both Research Triangle Park and Wilmington. These expansions represent a commitment to both our customers and our staff. Our growth is a direct result of the long-lasting relationships we foster with our clients.”

Over the past few years, PharPoint Research’s staff has rapidly grown in response to the company’s increased presence in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. At present, PharPoint Research staffs over 100 employees in their two North Carolina offices.

About PharPoint Research

PharPoint Research is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and medical writing. The company, founded in 2007, is uniquely poised to serve the needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development organizations. PharPoint Research is experienced in strategic consulting engagements and Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical research projects across a variety of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system (CNS), infectious disease, oncology, and rare disease indications. PharPoint Research is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., with strategic technology partners and service providers around the world, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit pharpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005475/en/