ContractZen : Wins Ingram Micro ‘Comet Competition' Regional Prize

11/26/2019 | 08:15am EST

ContractZen today officially announced it is Nordic prize winner of Ingram Micro’s ‘Comet Competition’ for its all-in-one SaaS tool for contract management, meeting management, and due diligence. ContractZen beat out 14 other finalists and earned the top prize of $100,000 for the Nordic region and a place in the global finals in Miami next spring, where the company will compete for the main prize of $1,000,000.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:IM) announced its Comet Competition, described as the world’s largest startup competition, during Microsoft Inspire earlier this year with the goal to find innovative business-to-business (B2B) software startups. The competition is run in collaboration with Microsoft’s global startup program, called Microsoft for Startups, and is supported by Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace with customers and partners in more than 50 global markets.

ContractZen’s ready-to-use solution for corporate governance is available via the Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/contractzen.contractzen-prod

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from Ingram Micro and I am very proud of my team,” said Markus Mikola, Founder & CEO of ContractZen Ltd. “We are looking forward to working with Ingram Micro’s channel development team as ContractZen continues to scale its global presence and customer base.”

About ContractZen:

ContractZen (www.contractzen.com) is a Finnish cloud technology company founded in 2014. The all-in-one SaaS solution includes metadata-driven contract management, all-digital board portal, virtual data rooms (VDR), secure e-signatures, and more. Secure and easy to use on any device, it improves corporate governance and business operations by reducing costs, accelerating processes and minimizing risks. The company has customers in over 30 countries and offices in Helsinki and Palo Alto.


© Business Wire 2019
