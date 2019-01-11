Log in
Contrary to Rumors, Meta Continues Active Operations

01/11/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Meta Company, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR), announced today that, contrary to recent industry rumors, the company remains in full operation and continues to develop, sell and support its products working with a team of engineers and product specialists. Those with questions regarding sales or support can reach the company at support@metavision.com.

The company will be issuing a statement later next week which will address details of the recent restructuring and subsequent progress.

ABOUT META COMPANY

Born in NYC, raised in Silicon Valley, and now with a global footprint, Meta has been defining the field of AR since the company’s inception in 2012. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Meta was selected by Y Combinator (YC13) for seed funding. Meta entered the marketplace with the first see-through glasses that allowed wearers to move and manipulate 3D content intuitively, using natural hand interactions. With the launch of the groundbreaking Meta 2 Development Kit in 2016, Meta is once again redefining the market and delivering a new generation of Natural Machines™ that will become a healthy, vital extension of who we are. Learn more at www.metavision.com.


© Business Wire 2019
