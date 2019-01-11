Contrary to Rumors, Meta Continues Active Operations

Meta Company, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR), announced today that,
contrary to recent industry rumors, the company remains in full
operation and continues to develop, sell and support its products
working with a team of engineers and product specialists. Those with
questions regarding sales or support can reach the company at support@metavision.com.
The company will be issuing a statement later next week which will
address details of the recent restructuring and subsequent progress.
ABOUT META COMPANY
Born in NYC, raised in Silicon Valley, and now with a global footprint,
Meta has been defining the field of AR since the company’s inception in
2012. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Meta was selected by Y
Combinator (YC13) for seed funding. Meta entered the marketplace with
the first see-through glasses that allowed wearers to move and
manipulate 3D content intuitively, using natural hand interactions. With
the launch of the groundbreaking Meta 2 Development Kit in 2016, Meta is
once again redefining the market and delivering a new generation of
Natural Machines™ that will become a healthy, vital extension of who we
are. Learn more at www.metavision.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005424/en/