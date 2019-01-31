Control Risks : Expands Trade Compliance Capability with Strategic CFIUS Hire

As the complexity of global trade requirements and transactional scrutiny are at an all-time high, Control Risks doubles down on its compliance services to add national security expertise to its growing capability in global compliance, technology and forensics.

Control Risks, the global specialist risk consulting firm, today announced the appointment of John Lash as Principal in its Compliance, Forensics and Intelligence Practice. John will be based in Control Risks’ Washington DC office and will focus on building out a consulting practice dedicated to helping organizations navigate requirements under the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). John’s appointment comes at a pivotal time when US companies dealing with foreign investors are facing a new reality under the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA). FIRRMA, which was signed into law in late 2018, expands CFIUS’s remit and jurisdiction and mandates that parties file declarations for all transactions covered by the pilot program, focusing on critical technologies.

A respected authority on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, John specializes in advising both domestic and international corporations as well as US government agencies on matters related to the national security requirements under CFIUS, and assisting clients with related regulations including the mitigation of foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI). He provides corporations with transactional guidance by performing operational and economic impact studies, in addition to evaluating current-state and target-state corporate security models. He also advises clients on comprehensive mitigation structures, including implementation and assessment considerations that may impact national security standards or deal economics.

John has led teams serving in independent audit and monitor roles as required by mitigation terms and has provided strategic guidance to clients during various phases of the CFIUS evaluation, submission and review process. His experience spans multiple critical infrastructure industries and his representative engagements include independent compliance audit and monitor services for national security agreements (NSAs) and letters of assurance (LOAs).

John’s arrival helps strengthen Control Risks’ global trade compliance capabilities at a time when organizations are facing evolving regulatory requirements and increased enforcement scrutiny as they seek to do business beyond their own borders. Greg Esslinger, Senior Partner and chair of Control Risks’ Compliance, Forensics and Intelligence practice, said, “As trade wars are hardening into more permanent stances, corporations are looking to us more than ever to help them navigate international policy in order to minimize and mitigate risk exposure. John’s first-hand experience advising clients on the CFIUS process is a logical and welcome addition to our global team of compliance and forensic consultants.”

John commented, “Control Risks’ unique blend of geopolitical, regulatory, technology, internal controls and cyber capability provides us with a distinct advantage to advise on matters of CFIUS and international trade compliance. I am looking forward to further harnessing this expertise to assist our clients with their most pressing needs.”

John is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Prior to Control Risks, he served as Director of National Security Compliance at BDO, where he regularly advised on CFIUS and international trade matters.

