Control Risks : Expands Trade Compliance Capability with Strategic CFIUS Hire

Control Risks, the global specialist risk consulting firm, today
announced the appointment of John
Lash as Principal in its Compliance, Forensics and Intelligence
Practice. John will be based in Control Risks’ Washington DC office and
will focus on building out a consulting practice dedicated to helping
organizations navigate requirements under the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS). John’s appointment comes at a
pivotal time when US companies dealing with foreign investors are facing
a new reality under the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act
(FIRRMA). FIRRMA, which was signed into law in late 2018, expands
CFIUS’s remit and jurisdiction and mandates that parties file
declarations for all transactions covered by the pilot program, focusing
on critical technologies.
A respected authority on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, John
specializes in advising both domestic and international corporations as
well as US government agencies on matters related to the national
security requirements under CFIUS, and assisting clients with related
regulations including the mitigation of foreign ownership, control or
influence (FOCI). He provides corporations with transactional guidance
by performing operational and economic impact studies, in addition to
evaluating current-state and target-state corporate security models. He
also advises clients on comprehensive mitigation structures, including
implementation and assessment considerations that may impact national
security standards or deal economics.
John has led teams serving in independent audit and monitor roles as
required by mitigation terms and has provided strategic guidance to
clients during various phases of the CFIUS evaluation, submission and
review process. His experience spans multiple critical infrastructure
industries and his representative engagements include independent
compliance audit and monitor services for national security agreements
(NSAs) and letters of assurance (LOAs).
John’s arrival helps strengthen Control Risks’ global trade compliance
capabilities at a time when organizations are facing evolving regulatory
requirements and increased enforcement scrutiny as they seek to do
business beyond their own borders. Greg Esslinger, Senior Partner and
chair of Control Risks’ Compliance, Forensics and Intelligence practice,
said, “As trade wars are hardening into more permanent stances,
corporations are looking to us more than ever to help them navigate
international policy in order to minimize and mitigate risk exposure.
John’s first-hand experience advising clients on the CFIUS process is a
logical and welcome addition to our global team of compliance and
forensic consultants.”
John commented, “Control Risks’ unique blend of geopolitical,
regulatory, technology, internal controls and cyber capability provides
us with a distinct advantage to advise on matters of CFIUS and
international trade compliance. I am looking forward to further
harnessing this expertise to assist our clients with their most pressing
needs.”
John is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a
Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Prior to Control Risks, he served as
Director of National Security Compliance at BDO, where he regularly
advised on CFIUS and international trade matters.
About Control Risks
Control Risks is a specialist risk consulting firm that helps create
secure, compliant and resilient organizations. We believe that taking
risks is essential to success, so we provide the insight and
intelligence you need to realize opportunities and grow.
Our experts across 37 offices bring experience in prosecution and law
enforcement, accounting, management consulting, regional business
intelligence, forensic technology and cyber security to advise the
world’s largest multinational companies on major regulatory issues,
conduct complex cross-border investigations and build robust compliance
programs.
Learn more at www.controlrisks.com
John Lash Bio: https://www.controlrisks.com/who-we-are/our-experts/expert-bio/john-lash
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005868/en/