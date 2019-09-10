Log in
ControlScan Partners with FIS to Streamline Payment Facilitators' PCI Compliance

09/10/2019 | 10:32am EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan, a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, has been selected by FIS’ merchant services division, Worldpay from FIS1, to provide services that will help reduce payment security risk for payment facilitators the company serves.

As a payment service provider for its payment facilitator clients, FIS will employ ControlScan’s platform to assist payment facilitators on the path to compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). ControlScan’s platform enhances the Worldpay from FIS solution suite to simplify the complexity and increased scope of compliance inherent in the payment facilitator business model.

“Payment facilitators provide a valuable service within the payments chain, but there can be security-related risks inherent in that model,” said Nicole Jass, senior vice president of product, merchant services, FIS. “We are partnering with ControlScan to proactively address those risks and deliver a platform to our payment facilitators that is specific to their method of payment acceptance.”

Through the new partnership, payment facilitators using Worldpay from FIS solutions can leverage the customized ControlScan platform to put their sub-merchants on a path to compliance with PCI DSS. Payment facilitators can also take advantage of ControlScan’s PCI Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) to conduct a formal IT risk assessment as well as become ControlScan certified as a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider.

When payment facilitators take advantage of this offering, payment security risk can be reduced at multiple points in the payments chain. The payment facilitator and the end merchant will both benefit from an increase in compliance and a decrease in risk.

“In recent years we’ve seen aggressive growth in the payment facilitation segment of the payments industry,” said Matt Loos, executive vice president of business development, ControlScan. “We are excited to partner with FIS and are looking forward to guiding payment facilitators through a best-practices approach for maintaining their own compliance and security, as well as that of their sub-merchants.”

For more information about ControlScan and its full range of managed security and compliance solutions, please visit ControlScan.com.

          
          
1 The Worldpay from FIS solution suite is part of the FIS Merchant Solutions business, which serves merchants and eCommerce providers around the world. FIS acquired Worldpay on July 31, 2019.

About FIS
FIS is a global leader in technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. We drive growth for clients by creating tomorrow’s technology, solutions and services to modernize today’s businesses and customer experiences. FIS applies our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. We help our clients innovate with purpose and deliver experiences that are more simple, seamless and secure. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS employs 55,000 people worldwide who are dedicated to helping our clients solve for the future. FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About ControlScan                                                 
ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com.

Press Contact
Stacey Holleran
Director, Corporate Communications
678-694-0654
sholleran@controlscan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
