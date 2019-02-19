Converge360, an 1105 Media, Inc. Company, Nominated for Neal Awards

Woodland Hills, CA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge360 is honored to have two of its editorial brands chosen as finalists for the 2019 Jesse H. Neal Awards.







The first nomination goes to VisualStudioMagazine.com for Best Profile: “The Montana Programmer,” written by David Ramel. The second nomination goes to Redmondmag.com for Best Web site. The Redmond site was recently redesigned, making Redmond’s overall design and editorial packaging a strong competitor.

Redmond provides IT experts the tools they need to solve real-world problems and make better-informed buying decisions for their IT infrastructures. It provides the enterprise IT community with information on how to navigate the world of Microsoft technology while configuring and securely managing the entire Microsoft ecosystem of complementary and competing technologies. The Redmond brand consists of the Web site, a family of eNewsletters, custom white paper and webcast offerings, and TechMentor, an IT pro in-depth training event that’s been running for more than 20 years.

Visual Studio Magazine is a long-standing title in the Microsoft development space, providing timely and practical insight for the builders and architects of software solutions that have a direct impact on a company’s success. It helps software developers create applications better, faster and more easily with Visual Studio. The Visual Studio Magazine brand consists of a Web site, a family of eNewsletters and custom white paper and webcast offerings. It’s also the basis for the nationwide VSLive! events, produced by Converge360.

“We are thrilled to be nominated for this most prestigious editorial award, and it’s truly an honor to have multiple finalists as a company,” said Scott Bekker, editorial director, Converge 360. “Our editorial staff lives by our pursuit of excellence in serving accurate, timely, and topical information to our enterprise IT and developer communities. It’s nice to be recognized for the content we are accustomed to producing—the content that puts our audiences first in helping them achieve their complex enterprise computing goals.”

Read Ramel's “The Montana Programmer” here: visualstudiomagazine.com/articles/2018/08/17/montana-programmer

View the redesigned Redmondmag.com here: redmondmag.com

The 2019 winners will be announced from among the list of finalists on March 29.





About the Neal Awards

The Jesse H. Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of Connectiv, the Neal Awards were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media. Award-winning content reports on major industry issues of the time. Neal winners have exposed corruption and conflicts of interest and brought attention to major new trends, brilliant leadership, innovative tactics, and key developments in global businesses.

About Converge360

Converge360, an 1105 Media Inc. company, is the leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider for today’s most important technology issues and the go-to source for tomorrow’s technology innovations. Converge360 media brands include ADTmag.com, AWSInsider.net, MCPmag.com, MSDN Magazine, PURE AI, Redmond, Redmond Channel Partner, Virtualization & Cloud Review and Visual Studio Magazine. https://converge360.com

About 1105 Media Inc.

1105 Media Inc. is a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) media services in the ABM, Big Data, education technology, enterprise computing, government technology and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media’s offerings span print and online magazines, journals and newsletters; seminars, conferences and trade shows; training courseware; marketing and Web-based services. https://1105media.com

