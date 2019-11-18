Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Cisco Systems, Inc. and Dell Technologies | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global converged infrastructure market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 25.15 billion during 2019-2023. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005803/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global converged infrastructure market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis Report by Type (certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure; hyperconverged systems; and integrated platforms), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing demand for an alternative solution to the cloud. Also, the use of non-volatile memory express or NVMe in hyper-converged systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the converged infrastructure market further.

Many companies are exploring options to modernize their IT infrastructure, such as migrating their entire IT infrastructure to the cloud. However, the cloud has drawbacks and issues with respect to latency, regulatory compliance, and data security. This is driving the demand for hyperconverged systems that not only meet an organization's requirements but also adhere to regulatory compliance and ensure lower latency. Thus, the increasing demand for an alternative solution to the cloud is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Converged Infrastructure Market Companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments, such as Products and Services. The company offers HyperFlex Systems and FlexPod.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Client Solutions Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and VMware. The company provides VxBlock systems that integrate compute, network, and storage technologies.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments, namely Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The company offers Simplivity and HPE ConvergedSystems.

NetApp, Inc.

NetApp, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Product, Software Maintenance, and Hardware Maintenance, and other services. The company provides FlexPod and NetApp HCI.

Nutanix

Nutanix is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Product and Support, entitlement, and other services. The company offers Nutanix Acropolis that can run any application at any scale.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Converged Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure

Hyperconverged systems

Integrated platforms

Converged Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Data Center Network Infrastructure Market – Global Data Center Network Infrastructure Market by technology (Ethernet switches, data center interconnect, routers, and other networking infrastructure) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market – Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, converged infrastructure, data center backup and recovery software, data center automation software, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005803/en/