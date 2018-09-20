Converse: Hello Kitty Collection

Global lifestyle brand Sanrio and internationally recognized footwear and apparel brand Converse have teamed up to create Hello Kitty x Converse, a collection of footwear, sportswear and accessories for fans of all ages. The collaboration combines two iconic brands that celebrate self-expression and originality. Hello Kitty x Converse will arrive just in time for back-to-school

The Hello Kitty x Converse collection fashions three of Converse's most celebrated silhouettes - the Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star - into must have styles for the multi-generational fans of both brands. Sizes are unisex and range from kids to men's 13. All sneakers have custom designed graphics and logos, polka dot printed lining and come with a second set of laces in an all-over Hello Kitty print.