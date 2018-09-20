Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Converse: Hello Kitty Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 11:38am CEST

Global lifestyle brand Sanrio and internationally recognized footwear and apparel brand Converse have teamed up to create Hello Kitty x Converse, a collection of footwear, sportswear and accessories for fans of all ages. The collaboration combines two iconic brands that celebrate self-expression and originality. Hello Kitty x Converse will arrive just in time for back-to-school

The Hello Kitty x Converse collection fashions three of Converse's most celebrated silhouettes - the Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star - into must have styles for the multi-generational fans of both brands. Sizes are unisex and range from kids to men's 13. All sneakers have custom designed graphics and logos, polka dot printed lining and come with a second set of laces in an all-over Hello Kitty print.

Disclaimer

Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pMANCHESTER UNITED : Sluggish Tottenham under scrutiny after 3 straight losses
AQ
12:15pSÜDZUCKER AG : Südzucker reduces full year outlook in further very difficult market environment
EQ
12:14pSAIPEM : Court of Milan, Proceedings Relating to Saipem's Activities in Algeria, Eni Welcomes Its Acquittal, Proving That the Company Was Not Involved in Illegal
AQ
12:14pDOW CHEMICAL : Showcases Wire and Cable Solutions at Wire China 2018
AQ
12:14pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Responds to Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut
AQ
12:14pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Art Berlin This Year at Historical Tempelh of Airport, BMW Again Official Partner of Second Edition of the Art Fair
AQ
12:14pBAE : to Provide Actionable GEOINT Capability for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's Janus Portfolio
AQ
12:14pAPPLE : Sen. Rubio Raises Concerns With Apple CEO After Inadequate Response to Collection, Storage of American User Data on Server in China
AQ
12:14pATHENAHEALTH : Flu Season Forecasts Could Be More Accurate With Access to Health Care Companies' Data
AQ
12:14pWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 13 - September 19, 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
5BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.