Converse: Hello Kitty Collection

Global lifestyle brand Sanrio and internationally recognized footwear and apparel brand Converse have teamed up to create Hello Kitty x Converse, a collection of footwear, sportswear and accessories for fans of all ages. The collaboration combines two iconic brands that celebrate self-expression and originality. Hello Kitty x Converse will arrive just in time for back-to-school
The Hello Kitty x Converse collection fashions three of Converse's most celebrated silhouettes - the Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star - into must have styles for the multi-generational fans of both brands. Sizes are unisex and range from kids to men's 13. All sneakers have custom designed graphics and logos, polka dot printed lining and come with a second set of laces in an all-over Hello Kitty print.
Disclaimer
Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:37:06 UTC