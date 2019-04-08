Conversion Labs Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Sales; Results To Be Discussed In Upcoming Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce company focused on building and scaling innovative branded consumer products, today announced record sales for the month of March 2019 and for the First Quarter of 2019. The Company will be hosting a conference call this week to discuss these results and provide additional detail on the Company’s plan for growth in 2019.



Conversion Labs’ portfolio of brands experienced strong sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Driven primarily by sales of Shapiro MD, the Company estimates record gross revenue of approximately $3.03 million for Q1 2019. March 2019 was the strongest month in the history of the Company with combined gross revenues of LegalSimpli Software and Conversion Labs PR totaling approximately $1.32 million.



“The traction we are beginning to see with our portfolio of products is extremely validating,” stated Juan Piñeiro, Conversion Labs’ Chief Financial Officer, “Our shift in corporate strategy took place in 2017. We have been investing in innovative products and highly experienced people for the past 2 years and it’s great to see these investments begin to pay off. March has proven to be a breakout month for the Company and we expect this momentum will continue into the rest of the year. We look forward to sharing our progress for the fiscal year of 2018 and our outlook for the rest of 2019 with shareholders in our conference call this week.”



Conference Call



Conversion Labs will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 10 2019 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to provide further details on 2018 results and to discuss plans for upcoming fiscal year 2019. To participate in the call, dial +1 929-205-6099 (U.S.) and use the access code: 835 185 102#. International numbers can be located at https://zoom.us/u/abjJ0XDZSP with the access code: 835 185 102#. Interested participants may also access the conference call through the internet at https://zoom.us/j/835185102 .





About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is an e-commerce company with a portfolio of innovative and proprietary brands. Conversion Labs’ scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world’s largest social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Conversion Labs, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC.