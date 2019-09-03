Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Convex Group Appoints Clearwater as Investment Accounting and Reporting Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Clearwater announced today that Convex Group (“Convex”), the international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Clearwater to provide a cloud-based solution and services for investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, investment reporting, and other daily data processing.

Convex is a specialty insurer and reinsurer founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand with operations in London and Bermuda. The business brings together an exceptional group of talented underwriters, focused on areas where they have a competitive advantage and aim to deliver top quartile, risk-adjusted returns. Convex launched with $1.8 billion of initial committed capital, with $1.6 billion currently drawn.

Clearwater’s automated solution, which combines innovative technology with best-in-class client servicing, will be a key foundational tool for Convex to efficiently scale its operating architecture while maintaining a lean investment operations team. Clearwater facilitates early period-end close times, flexible reporting, regulatory support, and more, which will enable the team at Convex to focus on its core competencies. Clearwater will be a trusted operations partner for Convex via its dedicated team of insurance experts who will act as an extension of Convex’s own team for investment data, daily operating processes, and reporting.

“Convex is designed for the evolving insurance industry; we are legacy free and combine an experienced team with independence and a mandate to be an innovative partner that drives results for our clients. We see technology as a competitive advantage, one that will empower us to make better decisions; the Clearwater solution will enable us to scale our investment operations and support our plans for robust growth,” said Benjamin Meuli, Chief Financial Officer at Convex.

Clearwater continues to expand its global clientele with more than $3 trillion in assets now on the solution. In 2018, Clearwater added more than $540 billion in new assets from Europe alone to its SaaS platform. Clearwater presently serves more than 60 insurance, investment management, and corporate treasury clients across 13 countries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“The relationship between Convex and Clearwater is a natural fit. Convex brings a new and unique offering to the industry and has found a partner in Clearwater that can match the speed of their goals and growth expectations,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Operating Officer at Clearwater. “Clearwater’s scalable reporting solution and seamless multi-basis international accounting platform is critical to the foundation Convex is laying in order to expand into the insurance and reinsurance markets. We share a vision with Convex that constant evolution to deliver an enhanced offering represents the future of the insurance industry and look forward to supporting them in their growth.”

About Convex

Convex Group is a specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on complex risks founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand. With operations in London and Bermuda, Convex occupies a unique position in the insurance industry and combines unrivalled experience, reputation and lessons learnt with the freedom and independence of a new balance sheet.

www.convexin.com

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Cisco, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Fidea Verzekeringen, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London & Capital, Oracle, Starbucks, Spotify, Unum Group, and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aCERVED : Press release in relation to market rumors
PU
08:25aPLASTIK DD : 03.09.2019. - New deals worth EUR 46.5 million in Russia
PU
08:25aDSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Final ordinary share dividend declaration
PU
08:21a2019 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival Held in London
PR
08:20aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Why EM Corporate Debt Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
PU
08:20aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities August 2019
PU
08:18aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Amendment
AQ
08:18aJust Eat shareholder Eminence Capital to vote against Takeaway.com merger
RE
08:16aSONORO METALS : Engages New Tigers Technologies to Open China Branch Office
AQ
08:16aWÄRTSILÄ : New Wärtsilä 31DF engine makes entry to energy industry with unprecedented efficiency with fuel and operational flexibility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4RENAULT : RENAULT : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Russia's VTB plans to enter grain markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group