Convey Channel Accelerator Program Adds Two New Vertically-Focused Hosted Voice Solutions for Master Agents & Sales Partners

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convey Services’ Channel Accelerator program today unveiled two new vertical market solutions available through the Convey network of master agents and their 20,000+ sales partners. Mango Voice and ComTec Cloud both provide specialized cloud-based phone services that are integrated with software platforms, equipped with SMS messaging and capable of managing after-hours and emergency contacts.



Mango Voice is one of the first hosted voice providers to support the demanding requirements of both the hospitality and dental industries. They offer a propriety easy-to-use interface for call routing and user management with drag and drop configuration. For hotels and lodging, Mango Voice’s hybrid VoIP solution delivers advanced phone capabilities, including room and guest voice mail management, without having to update a hotel’s current wiring. In the dental market, Mango Voice is integrated with dental practice software to provide instant access to patient records with Smart Caller ID, 2-way SMS text messaging and appointment reminders.

ComTec Cloud delivers voice solutions tailored to two security-sensitive markets, healthcare and education. ComTec’s iConnectRX is a unified communication voice platform designed specifically for healthcare. Sophisticated encryption and security features ensure the system is fully HIPAA-compliant and has other healthcare related features such as consolidated appointment scheduling and after-hours physician notification. The iConnectEDU platform is tailored to the needs of schools and campuses with its integrated ALERT ( A dvanced L ayered E mergency R esponse T ools) modules to provide enhanced safety and communications automatically locking down schools, alerting staff and parents and provides in-building signage to inform occupants of the emergency status.

“Both Mango Voice and ComTec Cloud offer sophisticated voice platforms tailored to three very strong marketplaces,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey. “The Channel Accelerator program is delivering dozens of new solutions that agents in the Convey Network can easily sell through their master agent. These range from market-specific hosted voice to IoT applications to cyber security.”

“Channel Accelerator enables Mango Voice to really engage sales partners, so they can expand their client base in specialized vertical markets, like hospitality and dental,” said Scott Day manager of channel sales at Mango Voice. “There are no ‘one size fits all’ solutions in voice. Businesses in market verticals have a unique set of requirements that need to be addressed in their hosted voice platform. Agents can use the resources of their Convey master agents’ Convey portals to educate clients about focused solutions like Mango Voice.”

“ComTec Cloud offers tailored voice capabilities in education and healthcare that give sales partners new options for their clients,” said Mike Vertolli, President of ComTec Systems. “Through Channel Accelerator, ComTec delivers strategies to help agents identify opportunities and connect clients to a solution tailored to their needs. Once they find a prospect, ComTec does the rest to close the deal and onboard the customer.”

Channel Accelerator ( www.channelaccelerator.com ) screens new providers, then helps structure their marketing, compensation and support programs to ensure they are channel-ready. The program provides master agents with the ability to sell services under a single Channel Accelerator agreement.

About Mango Voice

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system that’s focused on specialized vertical markets. Mango Voice is a cloud-based solution for businesses large and small, government agencies, schools, dental offices or other professional service industries. Mango Voice cuts phone bills in half and uses time-saving features to run businesses or medical practices more efficiently. More information visit: https://mangovoice.com/

About ComTec

ComTec Systems has been delivering technology solutions since 1988 and has evolved into one of the fastest growing and most successful business telecommunications and managed cloud services providers. ComTec Systems has four divisions— ComTec Cloud Services, ComTec Consulting, ComTec USA and ComTec Financial Services. Together they provide clients with the latest technologies to address their essential business needs. More information visit https://ComTecCloud.net .

About Convey Services

Convey Services manages networks of connected content and marketing portals designed to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distributors. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management and integrates email marketing technology for outreach to members and enables members to run email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com, info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.