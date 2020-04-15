Convoy : Adds Carrier Insights to its Transportation Management System

Enables shippers to make data-driven decisions about allocating freight

Convoy, the most efficient Digital Freight Network, today announced the launch of Carrier Insights, a new feature in Convoy Connect, the company’s free transportation management system (TMS) that helps shippers centralize their routing guide and cut tendering time in half. With Carrier Insights, transportation managers can confidently award freight to carriers based on real-time visibility into shipment volume, spend, response rate, acceptance rate, and average response time.

The Need for Data-Driven Freight Management

Supply chain professionals have traditionally relied on incomplete information to determine how they allocate freight to their carriers. Important data points such as tender acceptance and response rates are often provided by individual carriers in different formats, at different intervals, and with varying levels of precision.

As a result, shippers don’t have a consistent, accurate way to measure and compare the performance of their carriers. This leads to freight allocation based on anecdotes and memory rather than on quantitative data. Because of this, shippers continue to partner with carriers who don’t meet their expectations for tender acceptance and response time, resulting in operational inefficiencies and higher transportation costs.

Carrier Insights: Improving Freight Allocation with Analytics

With Carrier Insights, shippers can confidently make decisions about their freight allocation. Through the use of aggregate and individual carrier performance metrics, transportation managers can award freight to the right carrier, and also compare performance and freight spend across their entire routing guide.

An aggregated carrier list view enables shippers to quickly identify who services the majority of their freight by viewing active lanes and freight spend by carrier. Individual carrier scorecards enable shippers to compare response and acceptance rates by carrier and understand whether their top carriers are meeting service level agreements (SLAs). And with real-time updates, shippers can continuously audit carrier performance to understand trends over time.

“Many shippers still use email and spreadsheets to manage their freight operations,” said Michael Lu, Convoy Director of Product. “As a result, they lack data to determine whether they’re working with the most reliable carriers with the highest service levels. With Carrier Insights, shippers now have the data they need to make informed decisions about which carriers to trust with their freight.”

Starting today, Carrier Insights is available to all users of Convoy Connect – the free, easy-to-use TMS built for shippers.

About Convoy

Convoy is the most efficient digital freight network. We connect shippers to carriers to move millions of truckloads, saving money for shippers, reducing hassle for carriers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 76M metric tons of wasted CO 2 emissions from empty trucks. Shippers like Anheuser-Busch, CHEP, and Waiākea trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.convoy.com.

