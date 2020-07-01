Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Convoy : and KeepTruckin Partner on Freight Visibility Integration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Partnership includes substantial discounts to carriers in Convoy’s network on ELDs and Fleet Management Technology

Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, and KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today announced a new technology partnership to help carriers simplify daily tasks and grow their businesses. Convoy will integrate with KeepTruckin’s freight visibility API to access location data for en-route shipments—generated by consenting carriers in its network who use KeepTruckin’s Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)—to provide additional visibility and eliminate the need for additional driver check-in calls. Carriers will have total control and must consent for their data to be shared between the two companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005318/en/

Convoy and KeepTruckin Partner on Freight Visibility Integration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Convoy and KeepTruckin Partner on Freight Visibility Integration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Convoy relies on its industry leading mobile app to track the location of a load. Carriers on a Convoy shipment turn on their mobile app prior to pick up, enabling GPS to identify their location throughout the trip and communicate progress towards an on-time delivery. However, if the carrier’s mobile phone loses battery or if they enter an area with poor cell reception, GPS is unable to send precise location information to Convoy’s platform, requiring check-ins with the carrier to confirm the estimated arrival time.

Convoy and KeepTruckin’s freight visibility integration will provide a secondary location proof point to augment Convoy’s shipment tracking capabilities, using data from the carrier's KeepTruckin ELD. As a result, carriers in Convoy’s network who consent to share KeepTruckin data with Convoy will benefit from enhanced shipment tracking— eliminating check-in calls, and gaining the ability to manage their Convoy integration easily through the KeepTruckin platform.

This partnership also lowers costs for carriers by offering a 15% discount on KeepTruckin’s ELDs and other fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s Electronic Logbook App and ELD system have more than half a million users nationwide. When compared to other fleet management vendors, carriers can use the newly offered discount to save up to $1,000 per year on each truck in their fleet.

“We are excited to kick off a strategic, multifaceted partnership with a fellow industry leader in KeepTruckin, starting with the integration of their freight visibility API and offering discounts on critical fleet management products,” said Brooks McMahon, VP of Partnerships at Convoy. “Ensuring carriers in our network have access to high-quality ELD devices, and powerful fleet management tools at reasonable pricing is core to our commitment to help carriers earn more with less hassle.”

“At KeepTruckin, we have a relentless focus on driver experience—it’s in our DNA,” said Jairam Ranganathan, SVP of Product at KeepTruckin. “We’re excited to create a best-in-class experience for carriers in Convoy’s network that gives them complete control over their data. We envision many opportunities in the weeks and months ahead to help carriers leverage their data to grow their businesses with a platform they’re already using to be compliant and with information that is already being generated. Now drivers can use that data for a competitive advantage—without any additional work besides opting in — to eliminate headaches, access more load opportunities, and make more money.”

Carriers can access the exclusive discount here.

ABOUT CONVOY

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We connect shippers to carriers to move millions of truckloads, saving money for shippers, reducing hassle for carriers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 76M metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Shippers like Anheuser-Busch, CHEP, P&G, and Unilever, trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.convoy.com.

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management, video safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 60,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:53aRyanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November
RE
05:53aESOFT A/S : First North Announcement no. 138 – Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely related to them
AQ
05:53aFORESIGHT VCT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
05:53aZhejiang Export Online Fair (South East Asia) Announces Auto Parts Expo
BU
05:52aVOLKSWAGEN : VW decides against building plant in Turkey - Automobilwoche
RE
05:52aInfluencer Marketing Platform, Tribe Dynamics, Launches TikTok Tracking Software for Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Brands
BU
05:52aMosman Oil & Gas Received $107,500 from Blackstone After Executing Agreement
DJ
05:51aORIENTAL LAND : Mickey Mouse fans 'over the moon' as Tokyo Disney reopens
RE
05:50aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:49aPolygon applies for authorization to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Biotest AG
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : administrator says received inbound interest for assets
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
5J SAINSBURY PLC : New Sainsbury's boss debuts with lockdown boosted sales rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group