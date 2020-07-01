Convoy : and KeepTruckin Partner on Freight Visibility Integration

Partnership includes substantial discounts to carriers in Convoy’s network on ELDs and Fleet Management Technology

Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, and KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today announced a new technology partnership to help carriers simplify daily tasks and grow their businesses. Convoy will integrate with KeepTruckin’s freight visibility API to access location data for en-route shipments—generated by consenting carriers in its network who use KeepTruckin’s Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)—to provide additional visibility and eliminate the need for additional driver check-in calls. Carriers will have total control and must consent for their data to be shared between the two companies.

Convoy relies on its industry leading mobile app to track the location of a load. Carriers on a Convoy shipment turn on their mobile app prior to pick up, enabling GPS to identify their location throughout the trip and communicate progress towards an on-time delivery. However, if the carrier’s mobile phone loses battery or if they enter an area with poor cell reception, GPS is unable to send precise location information to Convoy’s platform, requiring check-ins with the carrier to confirm the estimated arrival time.

Convoy and KeepTruckin’s freight visibility integration will provide a secondary location proof point to augment Convoy’s shipment tracking capabilities, using data from the carrier's KeepTruckin ELD. As a result, carriers in Convoy’s network who consent to share KeepTruckin data with Convoy will benefit from enhanced shipment tracking— eliminating check-in calls, and gaining the ability to manage their Convoy integration easily through the KeepTruckin platform.

This partnership also lowers costs for carriers by offering a 15% discount on KeepTruckin’s ELDs and other fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s Electronic Logbook App and ELD system have more than half a million users nationwide. When compared to other fleet management vendors, carriers can use the newly offered discount to save up to $1,000 per year on each truck in their fleet.

“We are excited to kick off a strategic, multifaceted partnership with a fellow industry leader in KeepTruckin, starting with the integration of their freight visibility API and offering discounts on critical fleet management products,” said Brooks McMahon, VP of Partnerships at Convoy. “Ensuring carriers in our network have access to high-quality ELD devices, and powerful fleet management tools at reasonable pricing is core to our commitment to help carriers earn more with less hassle.”

“At KeepTruckin, we have a relentless focus on driver experience—it’s in our DNA,” said Jairam Ranganathan, SVP of Product at KeepTruckin. “We’re excited to create a best-in-class experience for carriers in Convoy’s network that gives them complete control over their data. We envision many opportunities in the weeks and months ahead to help carriers leverage their data to grow their businesses with a platform they’re already using to be compliant and with information that is already being generated. Now drivers can use that data for a competitive advantage—without any additional work besides opting in — to eliminate headaches, access more load opportunities, and make more money.”

CONVOY

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We connect shippers to carriers to move millions of truckloads, saving money for shippers, reducing hassle for carriers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 76M metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Shippers like Anheuser-Busch, CHEP, P&G, and Unilever, trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.convoy.com.

KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management, video safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 60,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

