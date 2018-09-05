Conway Regional Adopts Technology to Grow Patient Engagement Demands

Conway, AR & San Francisco, CA, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CipherHealth, a leader in patient experience and engagement, today announced a partnership with Conway Regional Medical Center to implement an automated outreach solution for all patients discharged from the hospital.

With an estimated 20% of patients, nationally, reporting that they encounter an issue after leaving the hospital, which can often result in an unnecessary readmission or a more serious event, Conway Regional will use the technology to communicate with patients after they leave the hospital to ensure a successful recovery at home.

The technology calls or sends a text message to check in on a patient’s recovery, reinforce their discharge instructions and resolve any issues they may be experiencing. Clinical staff, at the hospital, are immediately alerted when a patient has an issue and call the patient or caregiver back to answer questions and arrange appropriate care.

“As we continue to look for ways to deliver the best possible care, we realize that we must stay engaged with our patients before, during and after their visit to our hospital. This will allow our clinical staff to practice at the top end of their license by engaging with those patients that have a true clinical need or issue,” said Alan Finley, Chief Operating Officer at Conway Regional Medical Center.

“We are honored that Conway Regional has chosen us to enable their patient engagement and experience strategy,” said Alex Hejnosz, Co-Founder of CipherHealth. “As healthcare shifts to keeping people healthy, providers must find ways to better engage consumers in managing their health between visits and episodes. As with other industries, providers will need to be highly efficient as they take on this new responsibility,” Hejnosz added.

About Conway Regional Medical Center

With a medical staff including more than 200 physicians, 1,200 employees and about 100 volunteers, Conway Regional provides complete health care services to the growing communities of north Central Arkansas, centered on a 150-bed acute care medical center. The not-for-profit medical center serves patients in north Central Arkansas with comprehensive care including cardiovascular, general surgery, neurospine surgery, orthopedic, cancer diagnosis and treatment, home health, women’s services, senior mental health, wound healing and rehabilitation therapy services. Conway Regional won Modern Healthcare’s Best Place to Work in Healthcare award this year.

About CipherHealth

Since 2009, CipherHealth has been innovating and delivering products to help care providers effectively and efficiently provide quality of care for their patients. By harnessing technology to improve patient outcomes and experiences, CipherHealth and its suite of products focus on the evolution of patient care. CipherHealth is based in New York City and has been named "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare .





