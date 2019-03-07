Log in
Conway Wealth Group Presents Goodnation Founder Rob Hansen with 2019 Aligning Life & Wealth Award

03/07/2019 | 09:11am EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conway Wealth Group, a financial advisory firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, today announced Rob Hansen as its 2019 Aligning Life & Wealth Award recipient. Each year, Conway Wealth Group recognizes an individual that embodies the spirit of the Conway Wealth Group Aligning Life & Wealth initiative, which empowers families to unite their life plans with their financial plans. In addition to receiving the award, Rob Hansen was interviewed and featured in Conway Wealth Group’s yearly magazine, Conway’s ConnectionsClick here to download an online copy.

Rob Hansen has spent more than 20 years helping nonprofits succeed. As a development director, Rob raised funds from leading New York City foundations and ultimately joined the Robin Hood Foundation, where he worked for five years. Having learned the power of donor engagement, Rob created Goodnation, a personalized and digital advisory platform that matches donor values with organizations that are most effective at serving those in need. As a result, donors can feel more of a connection with a cause and therefore a much more powerful sense of engagement and purpose in overall philanthropic efforts.

“Rob Hansen’s work in aligning a donor’s values with a particular cause empowers each donor in a way we haven’t seen before. Creating that kind of satisfaction for donors through the alignment of values exemplifies the spirit of our Aligning Life & Wealth initiative,” said Michael Conway, founder & CEO of Conway Wealth Group. “Many clients are charitably inclined, yet often don’t know where to begin in terms of making a measurable and continued difference through their donations. Goodnation allows donors to systemize a giving approach that aligns with the overall financial plan. We honor Rob’s commitment to philanthropy and Goodnation’s ability to help our country’s many generous donors.”

When interviewed for Conway’s Connections, Mr. Hansen reiterated the value of creating a well-defined charitable plan. “Too often, we see people reacting and responding to things like the big ask from the alma mater rather than setting up a long-term strategy. With a plan, you can instead assess the potential big gift in a broader context and respond accordingly. You eliminate the risk of giving a gift that’s too big or not well-timed.”

To subscribe to Conway Wealth Group news and updates, click here. To get your own copy of Conway’s Connections, please click here.

About Conway Wealth Group

Conway Wealth Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Conway Wealth Group was founded in 2010 by CEO Michael Conway who has more than 35 years of experience as a financial advisor serving C-suite executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and professional athletes. Conway Wealth Group offers expert advice while coordinating all aspects of a financial plan to guide families toward Aligning Life & Wealth®.  For more information, please visit www.conwaywealthgroup.com.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Conway Wealth Group, LLC. Securities brokerage offered through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Member FINRA/SIPC Headquartered at 18 Corporate Woods Blvd., Albany, NY 12211 (“PKS”). PKS and Summit Financial, LLC, are not affiliated companies.

Conway Wealth Group Media Contact:
Jake Piasecki
Conway Wealth Group
(973) 285 3640
jpiasecki@conwaywealth.com

Conway logo_2019_center.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
