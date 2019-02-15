CooTek Cayman : Releases iOS Version of its Mindfulness and Meditation App "Breeze"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019/PRNewswire / -- CooTek (NYSE: CTK), the developer of the mindfulness and meditation app called Breeze, today announced the release of its first iOS version of the app on Apple's App Store. Previously known as Relax Music, Breeze offers relevant content to help users relieve stress, stay focused, and sleep better at night through light music, soothing sounds, guided meditation, mindfulness courses, and bedtime stories among others.

'Users for the Android version of the app are growing rapidly. People like the content, especially, the guided meditation and mindfulness courses so we are excited to begin offering it to iOS users', said Mr. Zhengchao Lu, Product Director at CooTek.

The content in the app is classified according to different usage scenarios including meditation, sleep, work, relaxing, travel, and more, so that users can easily find the content that suits them best. In the near future, customized mindfulness and meditation classes will be added into the app. User can set wellness goals such as sleeping better, working more efficiently, or even being happier. Breeze will then recommend them personalized and professional mindfulness classes to help them achieve their goals.

'We aim to help users build a healthy lifestyle. More healthcare related features will be added into the app in the future so that users can track improvements in their health over time', added Mr. Lu.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, news and short videos, healthcare, lifestyle and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cootek.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'confident' and similar statements. CooTek may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CooTek's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: CooTek's mission and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the mobile internet industry and mobile advertising industry; the expected growth of mobile advertising; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; competition in mobile application and advertising industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and CooTek does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

