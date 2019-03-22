CooTek Cayman : Short Video Community App VeeU Expands Into Vietnam

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (NYSE: CTK), the developer of the short video community app VeeU, has released a customized version of the app with short video content relevant to users in Vietnam.

"VeeU's short video community has been widely accepted by many users inVietnam,"commented Mr. Henry Yao, Senior Product Director at CooTek. "By providing the Vietnamese users with more relevant videos, we hope to quickly become the most popular platform for users there to share and watch short and funny videos."

Last year, VeeU ranked as the top Google Play entertainment app in Thailand. The short video content offered to users in Thailandby VeeU has also been well received. VeeU's success in Thailandhas helped to expand its audience in Vietnam.

"With VeeU rapidly gaining popularity in the region, we rapidly took action to strengthen its competitiveness in Vietnam. For example, we are looking into partnering with multi-channel networks ("MCNs") to expand the amount of relevant video content for the Vietnamese community," added Mr. Yao.

As one of CooTek's rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps, VeeU has expanded into Vietnamto support the growth of CooTek's DAU and revenue. Average daily active users ("DAUs") of CooTek's portfolio apps surged 483% year-on-year in December 2018, which led to impressive year-on-year net revenue growth of 259% for the full year 2018. As the main driver of revenue growth, portfolio apps accounted for approximately 63% of CooTek's advertising revenue in 2018.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, news and short videos, healthcare, lifestyle and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

