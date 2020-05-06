Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CooTek : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on May 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, May 15, 2020.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 15, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

800-905-945

Mainland China:

4001-201-203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on May 22, 2020:

United States:

1-877-344-7529



International:

1-412-317-0088



Passcode:

10143997

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

For more information, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Jacky Lin
ir@cootek.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com  

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-unaudited-financial-results-on-may-15-2020-301054506.html

SOURCE CooTek


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:06pTELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups
RE
11:04pSK TELECOM : Announces 1Q 2020 Earnings Results
PU
11:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market 2020-2024 | Influx of Improved Features in PAPR to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:01pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Participate at J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference
BU
11:00pGENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
11:00pGenMark Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10:58pDONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : DNA) Update on Freezing Order for Thai Vendor Shares
AQ
10:51pVAPOTHERM : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS BIDU, GRPN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS INO, NCLH, XP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group