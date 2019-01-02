Cook Medical : Completes Acquisition of Former Cigarette Manufacturing Facility

Today, Cook Medical announced that it has completed an agreement with
Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. to acquire a long-standing
facility at Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park. The agreement was completed
on December 27, 2018. Cook will begin converting a portion of the R.J.
Reynolds building in Whitaker Park into a world-class medical device
manufacturing facility this year.
“Cook has a history of turning unused properties into valuable assets in
our communities,” said Barry Slowey, president of Cook Medical’s
Winston-Salem location. “We see Whitaker Park as an impact project in
that we are converting a facility that manufactured cigarettes into a
modern facility producing life-saving medical devices. We’ve been in
Winston-Salem since 1983, and acquiring the Whitaker Park facility
signifies a renewed commitment to this community.”
Built in 1961, the 850,000-square-foot facility will host Cook Medical’s
current workforce of more than 650 employees in Winston-Salem. Cook
anticipates adding 50 new jobs over the next 10 years.
“This space will offer us additional flexibility with production
capabilities and represents our continued investment in the local
community,” Slowey continued. “Whitaker Park presents tremendous
opportunities for us to continue developing and manufacturing medical
devices for patients around the world.”
About Cook Medical
Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with clinicians to develop
technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are
combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to
help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more
efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the
freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our
communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com,
and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005320/en/