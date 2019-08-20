Log in
Cook Medical : Launches New 2.6 Fr CXI® Support Catheter

08/20/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Cook Medical recently released the second generation of the 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter with platinum-iridium marker bands. The CXI catheter is used in small-vessel anatomy or superselective anatomy for diagnostic and interventional procedures, including peripheral use.

“We strive to offer physicians the tools they need to provide the best possible outcomes for patients." Mike Williams, Global Vascular Programs Director (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We strive to offer physicians the tools they need to provide the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Mike Williams, director of global vascular programs. “Physicians frequently asked for the 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter to have the same visibility as smaller-sized CXI catheters. Platinum-iridium marker bands were added in response to these needs.”

This second-generation CXI catheter provides clinicians with better visualization under fluoroscopy because of the platinum-iridium marker bands. The catheter comes with additional tip configurations and a new 135 cm length. Its stainless steel braid provides responsive torque and pushability, and the 2.3 Fr and 2.6 Fr sizes can fit coaxially in the 4.0 Fr size to increase the amount of support.

The new design of the 2.6 Fr platform is now available in Europe, the US and Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.cookmedical.com/peripheral-intervention/cxi-going-platinum-on-2-6-fr-platform.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
