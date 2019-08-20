Cook Medical : Launches New 2.6 Fr CXI® Support Catheter

Cook Medical recently released the second generation of the 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter with platinum-iridium marker bands. The CXI catheter is used in small-vessel anatomy or superselective anatomy for diagnostic and interventional procedures, including peripheral use.

“We strive to offer physicians the tools they need to provide the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Mike Williams, director of global vascular programs. “Physicians frequently asked for the 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter to have the same visibility as smaller-sized CXI catheters. Platinum-iridium marker bands were added in response to these needs.”

This second-generation CXI catheter provides clinicians with better visualization under fluoroscopy because of the platinum-iridium marker bands. The catheter comes with additional tip configurations and a new 135 cm length. Its stainless steel braid provides responsive torque and pushability, and the 2.3 Fr and 2.6 Fr sizes can fit coaxially in the 4.0 Fr size to increase the amount of support.

The new design of the 2.6 Fr platform is now available in Europe, the US and Canada.

