Cook Medical : Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year

Today, Forbes announced that Cook Medical has ranked 48 of 500 large companies in the America’s Best Employers of 2019 listing. This is the second year that Cook Medical has been recognized with this honor.

“It is encouraging to receive this award in back-to-back years, as we know this is in large part due to our employees’ responses,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We want our employees to leave work at the end of the day proud of the work they’re doing and feeling supported in their careers.”

Globally, Cook Medical employs more than 10,000 people, including over 7,000 in the US at facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and California. One of Cook’s employee benefits is the My Cook Pathway program, which has recently been expanded by partnering with Western Governors University. Now Cook employees have education support at all levels, from high school equivalency diplomas to master’s degrees, all at no cost to employees.

“We continue to look for ways to support our employees and their families,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and Talent Development for Cook Group and Cook Medical. “By creating programs like My Cook Pathway that focus on employees’ careers, health, families, and communities, we aim to remove barriers that could prevent our employees from achieving their goals.”

The America’s Best Employers of the Year are chosen through an anonymous independent survey collected from a sample of 50,000 U.S. employees. This two-part survey asks for direct recommendations, asking participants to rank their willingness to recommend their own employers to others on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest. The second part ranks indirect recommendation, asking participants their willingness to recommend other employers besides their own on the same scale.

For information on careers at Cook Medical, visit cookmedical.com/careers.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

